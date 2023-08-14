Kim Kardashian Attends Drake’s Concert and Recites ‘Search & Rescue’ Sample in the Crowd – Watch

Kim Kardashian made a special appearance at Drake’s concert on Sunday.

The reality star, 42, was spotted in the crowd at Drizzy’s show in Inglewood, California. In a viral clip, Kardashian quoted her Keeping Up with the Kardashians soundbite that the rapper sampled in his single “Search & Rescue.”

"I didn't come this far just to come this far and not be happy,” the SKIMS mogul said to Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, both of whom attended the concert, alongside Tristan Thompson, per TMZ.

Kardashian’s soundbite stemmed from a conversation between herself and mom Kris Jenner from a 2021 episode of their E! reality show. During the talk, the Skkn by Kim CEO detailed her decision to divorce Kanye West. The two share four children together: daughters North and Chicago, and sons Saint and Psalm.

In the third season of The Kardashians, Kardashian opened up about some of the trials and tribulations of her marriage. She said Ye, 46, “started a rumor that I was hooking up with Drake, that I was having an affair our whole marriage.”

She continued: “He accused me of that publicly. So, the person that's supposed to protect me the most publicly would accuse me of having an affair throughout our whole marriage.”

Kardashian’s appearance at the concert arrives after Drake, 36, shaded an audience member for wearing Yeezys to his show. “My man I like the fitted hat with the blue tee, yeah, I feel you dog, you look good,” Drake said, highlighting the fan’s outfit. “Even though you got those Yeezys on, you still look good.”

Drake and West have had a rocky relationship over the years. It started in 2018 when Drake’s rival Pusha T claimed that the father of one uses a ghostwriter in a song titled “Infrared,” which was produced by West.

The following year, Drake said West played a significant role in his drama with Pusha during a lengthy Rap Radar podcast. "That's where all of this stems from," he said.

"It's all rooted in that situation, yes. I think that he definitely recruited a guy with a similar dislike for me no matter what he says in interviews. I know that there's something there that bothers him deeply and yeah, I can't fix it for him. It just is what it is," he continued.

The most recent comments West made about Drake came in the form of praise, saying their feud is over.

"Man, I love Drake," he said during a November 2021 appearance on Drink Champs. "Let's have Drake just have his spot of what he meant in my life, specifically, and what he's meant to rap, you know, over the past decade, specifically. This is a very, I would say the most, if I wasn't me, most of the time, this is a very important artist that actually added something to the algorithm."'