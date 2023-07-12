Kim Kardashian as The Bachelorette? Kris Jenner Says, 'Hell No!'

The reality star pranked her family on Thursday's episode of 'The Kardashians' by pretending she'd be looking for love on the ABC dating show

Published on July 12, 2023 04:06PM EDT
Kim Kardashian may be single, but if mom Kris Jenner has any say, she won’t be handing out roses as The Bachelorette anytime soon.

In a preview of Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, Kim, 42, sat her family down to share some big news.

"I'm going to do the show The Bachelorette," Kim declared in a clip posted on the show's social media accounts. "I'm going to be The Bachelorette."

Kris, 67, couldn't believe it. “You're going to do The Bachelorette?” she asked Kim.

Kim challenged her to reach out to Disney exec Rob Mills to verify.

"So an executive from Disney called me, Rob Mills — you know these people, but they wanted to call me directly," Kim said. "And then I was going to connect them with you once I decided if I was going to do it or not."

Her sister Khloé Kardashian felt similarly. “Mom! Kim!” the 39-year-old said. “One hundred percent, you're not doing it.”

In a confessional interview, Kris shared her unfiltered feelings about the possibility of Kim going on The Bachelorette.

“No, not happening. Nope!" Kris said. "I'm your momager, manager, mother — name a title. I'll put any hat on that you want, but you're not doing this."

As fans know, Kim did not in fact go on to become the show's lead. Charity Lawson, who competed for Zach Shallcross’s heart on his season of The Bachelor, holds the role this year and her journey to find her soulmate is currently airing on ABC.

THE BACHELORETTE - ABC's "The Bachelorette" stars Charity Lawson

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty

Members of Bachelor Nation weighed in on the possibility of Kim joining the franchise.

"Kim k and a bunch of personal trainers, and medical sales reps. I like it," former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe commented on The Kardashians' Instagram.

Bristowe's fiancé Jason Tartick added, "Had to check if this post was dated 4/01."

On the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast in May, Kim said she, too, hopes to find love again following her divorce from Kanye West.

"I think I'll always be a hopeless romantic and always want to be in love and definitely love sharing my life with someone, and love creating a life with someone," she said. "I definitely will take my time. And I think there's so many factors, especially when you have kids and being mindful of people that enter in your life."

The SKIMS founder dated comedian Pete Davidson for nine months after splitting from Kanye, 45. She and the Saturday Night Live alum, 29, broke up in August 2022.  

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 30, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Paul Morigi/Getty

Kim said in the premiere of The Kardashians season 3 that she felt "a lot of guilt" after breaking up with Pete because he "went through a lot because of my relationship [with Kanye]."

"It's obviously sad ... [Nine months] is a long time," she told Khloé and Scott Disick, noting how she and Pete "had talks and talks" and "both of us communicated really well about it.”

The Kardashians season 3 is now streaming on Hulu.

