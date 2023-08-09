Kim Kardashian’s latest fashion gig has her stepping in front of the cameras.

On Wednesday, the Kardashians star, 42, was announced as the face of the new Marc Jacobs Fall 2023 global advertising campaign.

The images, captured by photographer Tyrone Lebon, spotlight the brand’s Fall 2023 ready-to-wear and accessories collections.

In the trio of photographs released by Marc Jacobs, the SKIMS founder, styled by Alastair McKimm, models polka dots and leather pieces galore.

Kim Kardashian for Marc Jacobs. Marc Jacobs/MEGA

One snapshot shows Kardashian splayed out against metallic inflatable props by PLAYLAB, wearing a corset bustier, a leather midi skirt, black gloves covered in white spots and Marc Jacobs’ signature inches-high Kiki ankle boots. (Kardashian's nieces and nephews often call her Auntie Kiki.)

Another photo shows the multi-hyphenate clad in what looks like a black denim jacket and holding up a mini leather tote bag.

Kardashian is fully immersed in Marc Jacobs land in a third picture, which shows her standing in front of a doll-like figure towering in the labels’ famous platforms while wearing a structural polka dot coat, leather gloves and the crescent-shaped Curve bag.

In a behind-the-scenes photo shared to Instagram by Marc Jacobs himself, the piece is revealed to be an avant-garde dress. "fit. bts with kim k," the designer wrote.

Kim Kardashian for Marc Jacobs. Marc Jacobs/MEGA

This isn’t Kardashian’s first rodeo as a campaign star. She’s posed for brands including Stuart Weitzman, Dolce & Gabbana and even her very own SKIMS (in the latest spot for her shapewear and loungewear brand, she touts a very cheeky one-piece).

Her younger sister, Kendall Jenner, has walked in several of Marc Jacobs' runway shows through the years.

Kardashian proved her tastemaker status just last week, sporting a racy leather look for a night out in Miami.

Her outfit of the night consisted of leather trousers, a silver waist chain and a back-baring halter-neck leather top. She wore her hair up in a slicked-back gelled ponytail to show off the full effect of her shirt.

“Let’s go! Miami nights 🖤,” Kardashian captioned a carousel of Instagram photos of her look and toned physique.