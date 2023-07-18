Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady Are 'Just Friends,' Says Michael Rubin — but Can See Where the 'Crazy Rumors' Came From

Michael Rubin is putting romance rumors surrounding Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady to rest.

Speculation around a potential relationship between the two grew during the Fanatics CEO’s star-studded annual white party on the 4th of July.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Rubin addressed the “crazy rumors” surrounding Kardashian, 42, and Brady, 45.

"Honestly, they're just friends," he said, noting how stories can get out of hand.

"Tom was with me a ton of the night and we were having fun, and Tom just doesn't go out that much. It's a rare sighting. And Kim doesn't drink much," he explained.

"So I think Kim's 10 or 12 shots she had, [and] Tom, you know, being fun, it just leads to rumors," Rubin added. "We always want to laugh about it."

Earlier this month, sources told PEOPLE there was nothing romantic going on between the pair, though one insider claimed that the reality star was overheard saying she had a “crush” on him.

"[They] said hi briefly when she arrived at the party," the first source recalled while another confirmed, "Kim and Tom barely even spoke at the party and barely even said hello."

While the two may have initially exchanged brief pleasantries, Kardashian eventually gained some liquid courage and was heard "telling friends she has a crush on Tom," according to the first source.

A third source confirmed nothing romantic happened despite her comment.

"They are friends and have a lot of respect for each other," the source said. "Kim is very focused on her kids and her businesses, and not in a relationship right now."

Brady finalized his divorce from wife Gisele Bündchen in October 2022. The pair — who share daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin Rein, 13 — had been married for 13 years.

As for Kardashian, the SKIMS founder finalized her divorce from Kanye West in November 2022 after nearly seven years of marriage. The exes share four kids together: North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5 and Psalm, 4.