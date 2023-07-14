Kim Kardashian and North West Use TikTok Aging Filter: 'I Look Gorgeous'

Their latest video is one of many to be shared on the platform since the duo launched their joint channel in 2021

Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Published on July 14, 2023 09:46PM EDT
Kim Kardashian, North
Kim Kardashian/Tiktok

Kim Kardashian and North West are not afraid to have fun!

In a video shared to their joint TikTok account Friday, the mother-daughter duo gave a glimpse of their future selves by using the platform's popular aging filter.

Kardashian, 42, was the first to take on the challenge, holding the phone up to her face as she played with her hair and posed for the camera. "I looked gorgeous," she said, before bursting into laughter as North, 10, walked into the frame.

When the filter tracked North's face, the SKIMS founder told her daughter, "You don't look any older. How is that possible?" North smiled at her mom, assuring her, "No, I look older." The two continued the fun in the caption by writing, "Gorgeous award."

Their latest video is one of many to be shared on the platform since the duo launched their joint channel in 2021. Since its creation, their TikTok account has amassed 16. 3 million followers, and has captured their close bond.

Kim Kardashian and North West attend The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Kardashian honored their relationship by sharing a sweet Instagram tribute to her elder daughter on her tenth birthday in June, writing, "My sweet special baby girl. I can't believe you're 10 years old North. My soul changed the day I met you and I love having you as my best friend."

The post included selfies from events that they have attended together, including the NBA playoffs, and The Daily Front Row Fashion Awards. Along with North, The Kardashians star is also mom to Psalm, 4, Chicago, 5, and Saint, 7. She shares all four children with ex-Kanye West.

Speaking about their relationships with one another, she told Parents magazine in a September 2021 interview, "They get along so well and have so much love for each other. It reminds me of growing up with Kourtney, Khloé, and Rob. There's something so special about having a big family, and I'm happy my babies get that experience the way I did."

