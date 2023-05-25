Kim Kardashian Admits Getting Botox in Her Neck, Laughs That She Can’t Move Her Muscles

“Half of mine are probably Botoxed,” the SKIMS founder said of her neck muscles

Published on May 25, 2023 11:23 AM
Kim Kardashian
Photo: Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Kim Kardashian admitted to getting Botox injections in her neck.

In a sneak peek at season 3 of The Kardashians posted on sister Khloé’s Snapchat, the SKIMS founder discussed getting the injections after revealing she and her family are recording an album together.

“We’re recording an album and they’re making us do singing lessons,” the 42-year-old said as she’s seen in a studio with her sisters.

During the singing lesson, a vocal coach tells her, “I’m using muscles in the neck.” 

“Half of mine are probably Botoxed so I can’t….,” Kardashian responded before they both laughed about it.

Botox injections in the neck are meant to paralyze the neck muscles, which reduces wrinkles and fine lines.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Shares Video of the Collagen-Boosting Laser Treatment That Keeps Her Neck Youthful

Kim Kardashian

Khloe Kardsashian/Instagram

Back in 2019, the mogul gave her Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes look at her neck laser treatment while at the Skin Thesis skincare clinic in West Hollywood, a go-to spot for her. 

Kardashian tested out Skin Thesis’ 4D Tightening Laser, which she wrote builds collagen from the inside. According to the clinic’s Instagram, the treatment uses a 4D laser called Fotona4D that stimulates collagen, remodels the skin and adds volume without injectables.

The clip showed her sporting white glasses while the aesthetician zapped the inside of her mouth toward the corners of her lips. Then she posted a close up of the laser on her neck. “The neck is key,” Kardashian wrote at the time.

Kim Kardashian laser treatment

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Says She'd 'Do Anything to Look and Feel Youthful,' Denies Ever Getting Face Fillers

Last year, the reality star also opened up about cosmetic procedures when discussing her nine-step skin care line SKKN by Kim, sharing that she’ll “do anything to look and feel youthful."

Her skincare routine is rounded out, though, by laser treatments that she indulges in after her kids — North, 9, Chicago, 6, Psalm, 4, and Saint, 3 — have all gone to bed for the night. "I really, genuinely care about looking good," she told Allure for the magazine's August 2022 cover story. "I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet. It's not easy when you're a mom and you're exhausted at the end of the day or you're in school, and I'm all of the above."

She said that she's never had filler in her cheeks or lips and she doesn't have eyelash extensions. A bit of Botox in her forehead is all she has in her face.

"But I've chilled, actually," she said of her Botox routine,"No filler. Never filled either one, ever," she concluded when asked about her lips and cheeks.

