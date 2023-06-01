Kim Kardashian Admits She 'Couldn't Even Dress Myself' Before Dolce & Gabbana Creative Directing Debut

“I feel like I have a good pulse on what people will want to wear,” the SKIMS founder said on the most recent episode of 'The Kardashians'

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 1, 2023 08:55 AM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 07: Kim Kardashian attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ABA)
Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty or ABA

Kim Kardashian isn’t afraid to be vulnerable. 

In this week's episode of The Kardashians, Kim admits that for a period of time before her debut as the Dolce & Gabbana creative director, she wasn’t feeling confident in her style skills. 

Early in the episode, Kim meets with her team to talk about her debut as the creative director at the Spring 2023 show and states there's “a lot that goes into this.”

Talking in the confessional after chatting with her team, Kim explains how important the role is to her. “This is a big deal to me,” she said. “It’s the first time that I'm really gonna be independent on doing any kind of fashion product.”

Kim continues, “I do SKIMS, I’m very confident in that, but I never thought I’d ever have an opportunity like this… It’s like SNL… wanted to prove I could do it and do it well.”

Back in the confessional later in the episode, Kim reveals that designing is “outside of my comfort zone” and that there’s “a lot of pressure there.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The reality star explains that she’d like to have the fashion show styled like her, with the help of her stylist Danielle Levi. 

“I feel like I have a good pulse on what people will want to wear and that’s a good thing to me,  because not too long ago, I felt like I couldn’t even dress myself,” she admitted. 

KourtneyÂ KardashianÂ and Travis Barker get married in Portofino!
BACKGRID

The trailer for season 3 of the show teased a possible confrontation between Kim and her sister Kourtney Kardashian around Kim’s new Dolce & Gabbana gig because Kourtney she thinks her sister "used my wedding as a business opportunity."

Kim hit back in the trailer, saying, "I'm really confused how this narrative came into her head. I couldn't have been more mindful."

"It's who she is to her core," says 44-year-old Kourtney, who married Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in Italy last May, their entire family decked out in Dolce & Gabbana.

When Kim asks Khloé if "she's mad at me," Khloé confirms in a confessional: "Livid."

Season 3 of The Kardashians is now streaming on Hulu.

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art ; Pete Davidson attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Kim Kardashian Wanted Pete Davidson to Be 'Comfortable' on Her Show: 'Know What You're Getting Yourself Into'
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Kim Kardashian Refuses to Be Ex Kanye West's 'Clean-Up Crew' as He Spirals Towards 'Rock Bottom'
Kendall Jenner Rocks a Ultra-Sheer Blue Dress and Bikini On Vacation
Kendall Jenner Rocks Sheer Blue Dress and Cheeky Bikini While on Vacation
Chrishell Stause and G Flip attend the SiriusXM Studios Interview
Chrishell Stause Reveals Why She Hasn't Been Wearing Her Wedding Ring from G Flip
Camila Cabello Twinned with Shawn Mendes While Wearing the Lululemon Belt Bag You See Everywhere Tout
Camila Cabello Twinned with Shawn Mendes While Wearing the Lululemon Belt Bag You See Everywhere
Lisa Rinna
Lisa Rinna's Signature 'Do Was Sparked by a Breakup — and Her Infamous Lips Were Inspired by 'Beaches'
Kate Beckinsale attending the screening of 'La Passion De Dodin Bouffant' and red carpet at Palais Des Festivals in Cannes
Kate Beckinsale Reveals How Keanu Reeves Saved Her from Embarrassing Bodysuit Mishap in Cannes
Scott Disick
Scott Disick Is 'Feeling a Sense of Peace' in His 40s, Knows the Kardashians Will 'Always' Consider Him Family
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Barker attend the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Kourtney Kardashian ‘Cried for 2 Days’ After 10 Days Away from Her Kids While on Tour with Travis Barker
Sarah Michelle Gellar shows off short summer haircut: all ready for the holiday weekend
Sarah Michelle Gellar Shows Off Short Summer Haircut: 'All Ready for the Holiday Weekend'
January Jones haircut
January Jones Shows off Dramatic New Haircut — See the Look!
Repeat Customer: Vans Sneakers Tout
I Can Walk for Miles in These $70 Classic White Sneakers That Kim Kardashian and Harry Styles Own
US actress Andie Macdowell arrives for the screening of the film "L'Ete Dernier" (Last Summer) during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 25, 2023
Andie MacDowell 'Loves Being an Older Woman:' 'It Doesn't Feel Less Sexy' (Exclusive)
Oprah Winfrey, Tina Turner
Oprah Winfrey Wore Her Tina Turner-Inspired Wig at 'All Times' (Even to Bed) to Feel Close to Her
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Admits Getting Botox in Her Neck, Laughs That She Can’t Move Her Muscles
kim kardashian
Kim Kardashian Shares a List of What She's Looking for in a Man: 'No Heavy Baggage, I Have Enough'