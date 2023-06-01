Kim Kardashian Admits She 'Couldn't Even Dress Myself' Before Dolce & Gabbana Creative Directing Debut

Kim Kardashian isn’t afraid to be vulnerable.

In this week's episode of The Kardashians, Kim admits that for a period of time before her debut as the Dolce & Gabbana creative director, she wasn’t feeling confident in her style skills.

Early in the episode, Kim meets with her team to talk about her debut as the creative director at the Spring 2023 show and states there's “a lot that goes into this.”

Talking in the confessional after chatting with her team, Kim explains how important the role is to her. “This is a big deal to me,” she said. “It’s the first time that I'm really gonna be independent on doing any kind of fashion product.”

Kim continues, “I do SKIMS, I’m very confident in that, but I never thought I’d ever have an opportunity like this… It’s like SNL… wanted to prove I could do it and do it well.”

Back in the confessional later in the episode, Kim reveals that designing is “outside of my comfort zone” and that there’s “a lot of pressure there.”

The reality star explains that she’d like to have the fashion show styled like her, with the help of her stylist Danielle Levi.

“I feel like I have a good pulse on what people will want to wear and that’s a good thing to me, because not too long ago, I felt like I couldn’t even dress myself,” she admitted.

BACKGRID

The trailer for season 3 of the show teased a possible confrontation between Kim and her sister Kourtney Kardashian around Kim’s new Dolce & Gabbana gig because Kourtney she thinks her sister "used my wedding as a business opportunity."

Kim hit back in the trailer, saying, "I'm really confused how this narrative came into her head. I couldn't have been more mindful."

"It's who she is to her core," says 44-year-old Kourtney, who married Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in Italy last May, their entire family decked out in Dolce & Gabbana.

When Kim asks Khloé if "she's mad at me," Khloé confirms in a confessional: "Livid."

Season 3 of The Kardashians is now streaming on Hulu.