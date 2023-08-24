Lifestyle Fashion Kim Cattrall Looked Cozy in the Striped Sweater Trend Kate Middleton and Jennifer Garner Wear, Too Striped sweaters and striped shirts are crucial for fall By Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 24, 2023 10:26AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images Happy (belated) birthday, Kim Cattrall! Ahead of her very-anticipated cameo reprising the role of Samantha Jones on the season two finale of And Just Like That… the actress celebrated her 67th birthday. Cattrall shared two images, appropriately set to the Beatles’ song “Birthday,” wearing a different striped top in each. In one photo, she’s seen smizing at the camera in a long sleeve white top with thin black (or navy) stripes with dark pants and sneakers. In the second pic, she’s wearing a beige top with thick black stripes that start below the shoulder with white bottoms. Classic striped tops are a staple for many stars, including Kate Middleton, Jennifer Garner, and Selena Gomez. Other celebs have opted for more colorful striped shirts and sweaters, like Mindy Kaling, Anne Hathaway, and Reese Witherspoon. We’ve also noticed striped dresses and button-downs on Meghan Markle, Katie Holmes, Taylor Swift, and Gigi Hadid recently. Striped Tops Inspired by Kim Cattrall Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt in White/Navy Stripe,$23.70; amazon.com Cflonge Striped Long Sleeve Polo Pullover Sweater in Beige/White, $31.99 with coupon (orig. $45.99); amazon.com Lillusory Long Sleeve Button-Down Knit Cardigan with Pockets in Black/White, $44.99; amazon.com Madewell Conway Pullover, $110, madewell.com Sanctuary Casual And Chill Sweater, $59; revolve.com & Other Stories Breton Stripe Top in Navy Stripes, $49; stories.com J.Crew Classic Mariner Boatneck T-Shirt in Ivory/Navy, $36.50 (orig. $49.50); jcrew.com Vince Striped Long Sleeve Pullover, $106.24 (orig. $165); zappos.com Everlane The Modern Breton Tee in Black/Canvas Tan, $68; everlane.com Mango Oversized Striped Sweater in Dark Navy, $59.99; shop.mango.com Jennifer Lopez, Gwyneth Paltrow, and More Celebs Are Wearing Baggy Jeans Right Now — These Lookalikes Start at $13 Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt Amazon Buy on Amazon $24 The Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Crewneck is a sweatshirt made from cozy French terry fleece. One shopper said the material “stays soft and fluffy even after being put through the dryer.” It’s earned the approval of over 8,000 shoppers who have rated it five stars. Oprah and I Are Fans of This Cozy Spanx Loungewear Set, Which Now Comes in Fresh Fall Colors Madewell Conway Pullover, $110 Madewell Buy on Madewell.com $110 This Madewell style, which comes in both standard and plus sizes, mixes thin stripes on the sleeves with thicker stripes across the torso. It comes in sizes XS through 4X, and some sizes are already selling out — and more than 2,000 people have added the sweater to their carts in the past week. J.Crew Classic Mariner Boatneck T-Shirt, $37 (Save 26%) J.Crew Buy on Jcrew.com $50 $37 For a lighter option, try something like this navy and white T-shirt from J.Crew. It still looks like the star’s, yet it has shorter sleeves and a pretty boatneck. It’s also on sale right now and has so much versatility: “From denim to silk or linen bottoms, under a blazer or cardigan, this piece holds it [sic] shape and wears so well.” one shopper said. Cflonge Striped Long Sleeve Polo Pullover Sweater, $32 (Save $14) Amazon Buy on Amazon $46 $32 Don’t get your first fall fashion strike by missing out on these celebrity-approved styles. Keep scrolling to shop more striped sweaters and shirts at Revolve, Everlane, Amazon, and more. Everlane The Modern Breton Tee, $68 Everlane Buy on Everlane.com $68 Sanctuary Casual And Chill Sweater, $59 Revolve Buy on Revolve $59 & Other Stories Breton Stripe Top, $49 & Other Stories Buy on Stories.com $49 Lillusory Long Sleeve Button-Down Knit Cardigan with Pockets, $45 Amazon Buy on Amazon $45 Vince Striped Long Sleeve Pullover, $106 (Save $59) Zappos Buy on Zappos $165 $106 Mango Oversized Striped Sweater, $60 Mango Buy on Mango.com $60 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping The Best Sundress Deals to Shop at Amazon Before Summer Ends — All Under $50 Reese Witherspoon’s Lightweight Cardigan for Traveling Looks Just Like This $29 Amazon Sweater This ‘Powerful’ Steam Mop That Makes Floors Sparkle Is on Sale for $70 at Amazon