Kim Cattrall Looked Cozy in the Striped Sweater Trend Kate Middleton and Jennifer Garner Wear, Too

Happy (belated) birthday, Kim Cattrall!

Ahead of her very-anticipated cameo reprising the role of Samantha Jones on the season two finale of And Just Like That… the actress celebrated her 67th birthday. Cattrall shared two images, appropriately set to the Beatles’ song “Birthday,” wearing a different striped top in each.

In one photo, she’s seen smizing at the camera in a long sleeve white top with thin black (or navy) stripes with dark pants and sneakers. In the second pic, she’s wearing a beige top with thick black stripes that start below the shoulder with white bottoms.

Classic striped tops are a staple for many stars, including Kate Middleton, Jennifer Garner, and Selena Gomez. Other celebs have opted for more colorful striped shirts and sweaters, like Mindy Kaling, Anne Hathaway, and Reese Witherspoon. We’ve also noticed striped dresses and button-downs on Meghan Markle, Katie Holmes, Taylor Swift, and Gigi Hadid recently.

Striped Tops Inspired by Kim Cattrall

Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt

Amazon

The Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Crewneck is a sweatshirt made from cozy French terry fleece. One shopper said the material “stays soft and fluffy even after being put through the dryer.” It’s earned the approval of over 8,000 shoppers who have rated it five stars.

Madewell Conway Pullover, $110

Madewell

This Madewell style, which comes in both standard and plus sizes, mixes thin stripes on the sleeves with thicker stripes across the torso. It comes in sizes XS through 4X, and some sizes are already selling out — and more than 2,000 people have added the sweater to their carts in the past week.

J.Crew Classic Mariner Boatneck T-Shirt, $37 (Save 26%)

J.Crew

For a lighter option, try something like this navy and white T-shirt from J.Crew. It still looks like the star’s, yet it has shorter sleeves and a pretty boatneck. It’s also on sale right now and has so much versatility: “From denim to silk or linen bottoms, under a blazer or cardigan, this piece holds it [sic] shape and wears so well.” one shopper said.

Cflonge Striped Long Sleeve Polo Pullover Sweater, $32 (Save $14)

Amazon

Don’t get your first fall fashion strike by missing out on these celebrity-approved styles. Keep scrolling to shop more striped sweaters and shirts at Revolve, Everlane, Amazon, and more.

Everlane The Modern Breton Tee, $68

Everlane

Sanctuary Casual And Chill Sweater, $59

Revolve

& Other Stories Breton Stripe Top, $49

& Other Stories

Lillusory Long Sleeve Button-Down Knit Cardigan with Pockets, $45

Amazon

Vince Striped Long Sleeve Pullover, $106 (Save $59)

Zappos

Mango Oversized Striped Sweater, $60

Mango

