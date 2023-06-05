Kim Cattrall, 66, Says She’s Open to Botox and Fillers to Battle Aging in ‘Every Way I Can’

“It’s not just a vanity thing,” she told 'The Sunday Times' on why getting work done relates to her longevity in the acting business

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Published on June 5, 2023 06:07 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Kim Cattrall attends Variety's 2022 Power Of Women: New York Event Presented By Lifetime at The Glasshouse on May 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Variety)
Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty

More than a decade ago, Kim Cattrall told the Daily Mail that she wanted to "embrace aging." And just like that, she's getting candid about her new attitude towards cosmetics procedures. 

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, the Sex and the City alum — who’s slated to make a cameo on season 2 of the franchise’s reboot — honestly shared that, in her 60s, she’s “all about battling aging in every way I can.” The Emmy-nominated star also noted that she’s in a position financially to do “whatever I can do.” 

On the topic, the 66-year-old Glamorous actress noted the many possibilities to combat appearance-related signs of aging, including fillers and botox depending on the individual getting it done.

Kim Cattrall attends the "Emily In Paris" by Netflix - Season 3 World Premiere at Theatre Des Champs Elysees on December 06, 2022 in Paris, France.
Pierre Suu/WireImage

For Cattrall, going under the needle isn’t entirely in vain. 

“It’s not just a vanity thing. I play a certain kind of woman who looks a certain kind of way. And professionally I am looking after myself,” she told the publication, adding that now, she “[wants] to look like the best version” of herself.

Still, Cattrall doesn't take those types of treatments lightly, noting that it's important to connect with the the "right surgeon."

“It can’t be emphasized enough. You want to look like you!”

In 2020, Cattrall told PEOPLE about her experience in Hollywood as an aging woman. 

"In my 50s, I felt things slipping away," she shared ahead of the release of her show Filthy Rich released that year. "It was a gradual change, but the scripts were cut in half. [In Hollywood] you're either an ingenue or a leading lady and then a divorced wife or a cougar. And I'm none of those things. So I wanted to examine that.”

Ultimately, "it's an incredible thing to have been in the business this long," Cattrall said. "I thought the best thing for my life would be being an actress that worked. And I'm flabbergasted that I've gotten as far as I have."

