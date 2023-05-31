'And Just Like That...' Kim Cattrall Is Returning to 'Sex and the City' — Get the Scoop!

Kim Cattrall previously said she "never asked to be part of the reboot" of the first season of 'And Just Like That…'

By
Stephanie Wenger
Published on May 31, 2023 05:57 PM
Kim Cattrall Slams Sarah Jessica Parker as Tensions Surrounding SATC 3 Revealed: 'Kim Killed the Movie'

Kim Cattrall is coming back to the Sex and the City-verse!

MAX confirmed to PEOPLE that the 66-year-old actress will appear as her iconic character Samantha Jones on the second season of And Just Like That...

In a cameo in AJLT's season 2 finale, Cattrall’s character will reportedly speak to Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) on the phone.

According to Variety, Cattrall filmed the cameo on March 22 in New York City “without seeing or speaking with the stars of the series” including Parker,  Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis. Nor did she reportedly interact with series creator Michael Patrick King. However, she was dressed by Sex and the City designer Patricia Field for the appearance.

Kim Cattrall
Kim Cattrall. Bryan Bedder / Getty Images


While the appearance may come as a surprise, King told Variety last June that Samatha would be part of the upcoming season, which premieres June 22. When he was recently asked if the character of Samantha will reappear in season 2, King responded, "Yes!"

King, 68, was hesitant to share much more information about the upcoming season. "It's all so new right now," he explained at the time. "One of my big rules is, don't tell things until they're real."

​He added, "My goal is to bring all the characters into the mix together, so that they're not so much on separate runways."

Kim Cattrall, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon
Snap Stills/Shutterstock


Samantha Jones was featured in the first season via text message exchanges Carrie. However, Cattrall has been vocal in the past about not wanting to return to the franchise.

“The series is basically the third movie. That’s how creative it was,” she told Variety last year. “I was never asked to be part of the reboot. I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media.”

Parker, 58, also confirmed on the The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast in June 2022 that they "did not ask" Cattrall to return.

"She made it clear that that wasn't something she wanted to pursue, and it no longer felt comfortable for us, and so it didn't occur to us," she said. "That's not 'slamming' her, it's just learning. You've got to listen to somebody, and if they're publicly talking about something and it doesn't suggest it's some place they want to be, or a person they want to play, or an environment in which they want to be, you get to an age where you're like, 'Well, we hear that.'"

In 2017, Cattrall bluntly stated that she had "never been friends" with any of her former SATC castmates — and she specifically called out Parker.

"This is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City, and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker," she told Piers Morgan on Life Stories, per the Daily Mail. "I think she could've been nicer. I really think she could've been nicer. I don't know what her issue is."

And Just Like That... returns June 22 on Max.

