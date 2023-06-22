Kim Cattrall Celebrates Pride Month with a Body-Hugging Rainbow Dress — See Her Look!

Kim Cattrall is full of pride.

On Thursday, the Sex and the City alum shared a photo on Instagram celebrating Pride Month in a gorgeous, form-fitting Vassilis Zoulias rainbow dress. She paired the dress, which featured colorful horizontal stripes, with strappy light purple metallic heels.

Cattrall wore her hair down and kept her makeup simple with a natural palette and a dark pink lip.

“PRIDE 💋🌈❤️” she wrote alongside the photo.

Vassilis Zoulias, the designer of the dress, also shared the photo on his Instagram and revealed that Sex and the City costume designer Patricia Field selected the dress for Cattrall.

“Omg I’m so happy to see beloved @kimcattrall in our pride dress !!!” he wrote next to the photo. “Thank you to the stylist of all stylists @patriciafield one more time !!”



Cattrall shared the photo on the same day of the highly anticipated season 2 premiere of SATC spinoff, And Just Like That….

The actress made headlines earlier this month when it was announced that her SATC character Samatha Jones would be making an appearance in this season’s finale — and that she was outfitted by none other than Field.

Field, who famously dressed the cast of the Sex and the City series and its two spin-off movies, notably didn’t return for the TV series And Just Like That. However, she made an exception for Cattrall's return.

According to Variety, Cattrall filmed the cameo on March 22 in New York City and was dressed by her good friend Field for the appearance. The outlet also reported that Cattrall did her scene “without seeing or speaking with the stars of the series,” including Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, nor did she reportedly interact with series creator Michael Patrick King.

Field’s representative told PEOPLE the costume designer was not able to comment on the news at the time.



In a cameo in AJLT's season 2 finale, Cattrall’s character will reportedly speak to Carrie Bradshaw (Parker) on the phone.

Field previously opened up to WWD about not returning to dress the cast in And Just Like That.... "The main reason was a time conflict," she said.

"I wasn't able to be in New York doing that and be in Paris doing Emily in Paris," she added. "But I told them to call my very dear friend Molly Rogers, who also worked in my store back in the day. She did Sex and the City with me from start to finish. She knew it well so she's doing it. My dance card was full."