Kim Cattrall Opens Up About Finding 'Bare-Bones Clarity' After Her Brother's Death by Suicide

Cattrall said she's "done a lot of work where I don't want to assume that I can fix people"

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on June 7, 2023 12:45 PM
Kim Cattrall poses in the Winner's room at the Virgin TV BAFTA Television Awards
Photo:

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Kim Cattrall is opening up about the loss of her brother.

The Sex and the City star discussed her grief over her brother Christopher’s death by suicide in 2018, calling it “out of the natural order.”

“This wasn’t supposed to happen,” Cattrall, 66, told The Sunday Times. “It was sudden and unexpected.” 

“You remember where you were, what happened, what was said. It is all so accessible, all the time, a weight that is always with you and never leaves,” she continued.

Kim Cattrall Marks Late Brother Chris' 59th Birthday, Calls for Suicide Prevention: 'We Miss You'
Kim Cattrall/Twitter

Cattrall had asked the public for help in 2018 to help locate her brother who had gone missing, until police found his body five days later. Cattrall admitted to the outlet that those five days felt heightened. 

“That was just an extraordinary few days,” she recalled. “Everything in you is on high alert because he can be saved. And in my family that was one of the roles you take on.” 

However, the loss also taught her an important lesson about her boundaries and burdens.

“I’m the one that went into the world. So it was my role. But I am slowly retiring from that,” Cattrall said. “I’ve done a lot of work where I don’t want to assume that I can fix people. They have to want to fix themselves, and me caring, living and fretting about them doesn’t solve it. They have to want to change.”

Discussing her brother’s alcoholism, Catrall said it was ultimately a friend of hers that was the one who eventually helped her gain “clarity” on the situation. 

“A friend of mine, who’s a big advocate of AA, which my brother never went to, said alcohol is a mistress that gets you alone and then kills you,” she recalled. “It was startling to hear that with such a bare-bones clarity.” 

"I’m just glad my father wasn’t alive to experience it. As tough as he was, I don’t think he could have taken it,” she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cattrall paid tribute to her brother last year by posting a throwback photo of the two of them and advocating for suicide prevention.

"Today would have been my baby brother Chris's 59th b'day. Happy Birthday, sweet 'Topher,'" she wrote. "We miss you today and everyday. RIPx #SuicidePrevention"

Cattrall previously opened up about her brother's death in 2019, explaining that loss has taught her to appreciate her relationships, saying, "I think recently the thing that has taught me the most is loss."

She noted, "I've lost two family members and I think what it teaches me, I'm not there yet, but to really enjoy what you do, your family, your friends, to really appreciate … when I say goodbye to somebody I'm not going to see for awhile.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

Related Articles
Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka
Khloé Kardashian Says She 'Cried' Watching Video of Her Relationship with Sister Kylie Jenner
Candace Bushnell; Kim Cattrall
‘SATC’ Author Candace Bushnell Calls Kim Cattrall’s Return 'the Greatest Thing’: ‘People Miss Samantha’
Carrie and Aiden
'Sex and the City' Celeb Superfans Weigh In on the Ultimate Debate: Which Guy Was Worst?
Sarah Jessica Parker Nods to 'SATC''s 25th Anniversary with Gold 'Carrie' Necklace https://www.instagram.com/p/CtKoHTmO_g3/
Sarah Jessica Parker Pays Tribute to 25 Years of 'Sex and the City' with Iconic Gold 'Carrie' Necklace
Grayson Chrisley Alabama Barker
Grayson Chrisley Opens Up About Shooting His Shot with Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama: 'Plot Twist No One Expected'
Kim Cattrall of 'Filthy Rich' speaks during the Fox segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour
Kim Cattrall Seemingly Hinted at 'And Just Like That...' Negotiation Plan Before Cameo Was Unveiled
General Hospital's Jack and Kristina Wagner's Son Dead at 27 primary: https://www.instagram.com/p/B5jrgr0JZVf/
Jack and Kristina Wagner Pay Tribute to Late Son Harrison on 1-Year Anniversary of His Death
Jacky Oh attends the "Finding Happy" Premiere Party and Midnight Brunch
Jacky Oh Was Found 'Unresponsive' Prior to Her Death: Police
Katherine Heigl visits SiriusXM Studios
Katherine Heigl Says 'No Part' of Her 'Imagined a Bad Reaction' for Blunt Talk About 'Grey's Anatomy'
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen attends the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Award Ceremony; Woody Harrelson attends HBO Special Screening of 'White House Plumbers'
Ted Danson Calls Making Podcast with Woody Harrelson 'So Much Fun': 'We Get to Reminisce' (Exclusive)
SEX AND THE CITY
'Sex and the City' Turns 25! A By-the-Numbers Blowout
Sister Wivesâ Meri Brown on How Sheâs Leaned into the âFeeling and Emotion of Fearâ After Kody Split
Meri Brown Admits She Has Been in 'a Challenging Place' After Allowing 'Outside Voices' to Affect Her
Jennifer Coolidge, Jon Gries HBO The White Lotus Season 2 - Episode 2 Photograph by Fabio Lovino/HBO
Jennifer Coolidge Dreams Up Bloody Retribution for Her Scheming Husband on 'The White Lotus'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Kim Cattrall attends Variety's 2022 Power Of Women: New York Event Presented By Lifetime at The Glasshouse on May 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Variety)
Kim Cattrall, 66, Says She’s Open to Botox and Fillers to Battle Aging in ‘Every Way I Can’
Glamorous. Miss Benny as Marco, Kim Cattrall as Madolyn
See Kim Cattrall in Netflix's 'Glamorous' — Which Premieres the Same Day as 'And Just Like That...' Season 2
Ellen Pompeo
Ellen Pompeo Teases She'll 'Hopefully' Make 'Some Appearances' on Grey's Next Year: 'Not a Complete Goodbye'