Kim Cattrall Seemingly Hinted at 'And Just Like That...' Negotiation Plan Before Cameo Was Unveiled

A month before the news of her season 2 cameo, Kim Cattrall said of her possible return to the 'Sex and the City' universe: "At this point in my life I don't want to be on a set and be unhappy"

By
Esther Kang
Esther Kang
Published on June 6, 2023 04:29 PM
Kim Cattrall of 'Filthy Rich' speaks during the Fox segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour
Photo:

Amy Sussman/Getty

Kim Cattrall may have secretly had her eyes on a return to Sex and the City well before fans knew Samantha Jones would be back on the scene in season 2 of And Just Like That....

While speaking to The Times U.K. back in May, Cattrall reiterated her publicly stated lack of interest in appearing in the revival series — though she seemingly hinted at the possibility of negotiations. 

Though the How I Met Your Father star said she had "moved on" from the franchise, she added, "I think the greatest place to negotiate from, whatever the situation, is from strength and self-knowledge."

"At this point in my life I don’t want to be on a set and be unhappy. I want it to be on terms that are artistically fulfilling and also that I am happy," she explained, alluding to reports of alleged on-set tension between her and her former costar Sarah Jessica Parker

Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis filming on location for "Sex And The City 2"
'Sex and the City' Cast.

James Devaney/WireImage

In her return, which will take place in the season 2 finale, Cattrall’s character will reportedly speak over the phone to Parker's Carrie Bradshaw. Variety reported that Cattrall filmed her scene in March 2023 in New York City “without seeing or speaking with the stars of the series” including Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis. She also reportedly did not interact with series creator Michael Patrick King.

Back in February 2022, Parker told the publication she wouldn’t be comfortable with Cattrall’s return to the Sex and the City

"I don't think I would, because I think there's just too much public history of feelings on her part that she's shared," the 58-year-old actress said. "I haven't participated in or read articles [where she's spoken about me and the show], although people are inclined to let me know."

SEX AND THE CITY

HBO/Everett

The following May, Cattrall made her feelings clear about a possible return to the revival series. She told Variety of her decision to step away from Samantha after reading the script for the never-produced third movie and being turned off by her character’s representation. 

“Can you imagine going back to a job you did 25 years ago?” she said at the time. “And the job didn’t get easier; it got more complicated in the sense of how are you going to progress with these characters?”

Cattrall continued, “Everything has to grow, or it dies. I felt that when the series ended, I thought that’s smart. We’re not repeating ourselves. And then the movie to end all the loose ends. And then there’s another movie. And then there’s another movie?”

She went on to say that after the second movie, "Everything in me went, 'I’m done.'”

Sex and the City, the two SATC movies and And Just Like That... can be streamed in full on Max ahead of AJLT's season 2 return on June 22.

