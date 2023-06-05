See Kim Cattrall in Netflix's 'Glamorous' — Which Premieres the Same Day as 'And Just Like That...' Season 2

Kim Cattrall returns to New York City in Netflix's new makeup drama Glamorous.

The Sex and the City alum takes on the role of actress–turned–cosmetics mogul Madolyn Addison, who recruits young, non-binary makeup artist Marco Mejia (Miss Benny).

In the trailer released Monday, the series serves up sex, glam and drama as Marco learns to navigate complicated interoffice politics while dating as a young person in the big city.

The teaser features a shot of Marco unexpectedly meeting Madolyn while working the makeup counter at the mall. After sharing how much of an impact she’s had on his dreams in cosmetics, he asks her, “Why does the supermodel of the world start a makeup empire?” to which she replies, “Because nobody thought I could.”

Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

After their short meeting, Madolyn offers the budding makeup artist a job as one of her assistants. She enlists him to sleuth around after she suspects that her company Glamorous Cosmetics is being sabotaged by someone on the inside, per the show’s official synopsis.

Marco uses the opportunity as his "first chance to figure out what he wants out of life, who he actually is, and what it really means for him to be queer" after landing the coveted job.

Though he may have landed the means to earn his big break, he quickly discovers he’ll have to jump through more hoops in order to survive in the business.

“Glamorous by Madolyn is one of the industry’s most respected beauty brands,” recites Madolyn's first assistant (Jade Payton). “I’m everything and everyone that matters to you during your time here so pay attention.”

“Marco this job isn’t just about glitter and glamour,” Madolyn reminds him. “It’s hard work too.”

Courtesy Of Netflix

Glamorous will premiere June 22 on Netflix — the same day And Just Like That... returns to Max (though Cattrall's cameo won't be seen until the season finale).

Cattrall’s character Samantha Jones will reportedly speak on the phone with Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), a scene that Variety reported was filmed on March 22 in New York City. According to the outlet, Cattrall filmed her scene “without seeing or speaking with the stars of the series” including Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis. Series creator Michael Patrick King also did not reportedly engage with Cattrall.

Speaking to PEOPLE over the weekend, Catrall's former SATC costar Evan Handler said of her return: “I think it is great. I do. Apparently, [her cameo] was shot in the garage somewhere with no contact with anybody, so the only place I have to welcome her is into my living room when it airs on television.”

AJLT's Ivan Hernandez also weighed in shortly after the news broke last week. “I'm excited as well,” he told PEOPLE at the Los Angeles premiere for Netflix’s Never Have I Ever. “I just found out ... and I think it's a great idea. I think it's something that the fans all wanted and missed. She's such great character, so I can't wait to see it myself.”

Netflix's Glamorous and season 2 of Max's And Just Like That... both premiere on June 22.

