Kim Cattrall Experienced 'Late-Blooming Sexuality' Before Finding 'Meaningful' Love with Russell Thomas

Kim Cattrall is getting candid about love and sexuality.

Like her Sex and the City character Samantha Jones, Cattrall, 66, was not afraid to share her thoughts on the topics of love and romance during a live taping of the New York Times' Modern Love podcast at the Tribeca Film Festival on Wednesday.

"I had sort of a late-blooming sexuality," shared the actress about dating in her early 40s. "So for me, at that period of time, I was in a relationship where experimentation was readily available, and it was fun."

Cattrall — who has been in a relationship with partner Russell Thomas for seven years — also revealed how she feels sex and intimacy change with age.

"It's asking for what you want. It's showing what you want. Most men don't have a clue -- not the anatomy. They know that. But what in particular works for you. And most women, they're too nervous, too anxious, or they haven't done their homework to find out what feels good," she said. "Sexuality is not just about having babies, not just about getting off, it's expressing something in a very intimate way."

Through learning to be vulnerable in her relationships, and putting in "good work," the actress explained that she developed a deep and "meaningful" relationship with Thomas.

"It's hard work. It's not easy. People feel that it's something that happens, and you're lucky. Luck is where preparation meets an opportunity," she shared, before adding that she is willing to put in the time to make the partnership flourish.

"And you meet this person and the work is just begun but it's not a negative kind of work. This is good work. This is meaningful for your life. So, for me, I am less romantic about it or sensual about it. I feel that it is continuing to work and push and progress and ask and reveal for as long as you're alive," Cattrall said.



The actress — who first met Thomas in 2016 when he was working at the BBC — opened up about their early courtship in an interview with PEOPLE in 2020: "We kind of liked each other, we kept in touch and then he came out to Vancouver. It was very brave of him because we didn't really know each other other than having a few meals together. But he came and we got along great, and we've been together ever since!"

While Cattrall has previously been married, she described the difference in her relationship with Thomas as being "just so easy."

"I'm very comfortable around him," she continued. "He's a firecracker, and he's got a wicked sense of humor. And he's easy on the eyes!"



Cattrall's Tribeca Film Festival appearance comes shortly after she confirmed that she would return as Samantha Jones in season 2 of the Max reboot And Just Like That...

For the announcement, the actress posted a photo of herself on Instagram as the character of Samantha and captioned the post, "Happy Pride 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🌈…..," seemingly referencing her character once saying, "I'm a 'trysexual.' I'll try anything once" during the third season of SATC.