Kim Cattrall Doesn't Think She'll 'Ever Say Goodbye to Samantha' from 'Sex and the City'

Kim Cattrall will always carry a part of Samantha Jones with her — even if she’s in the form of And Just Like That….

The Glamorous actress opened up about what her Sex and the City past still means in her present life. "I don’t think I’ll ever say goodbye to Samantha," Cattrall told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush on Today. "She’s like a lot of other characters that I’ve done over the years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave me so much, and I’m so appreciative of her."

Cattrall, 66, just stepped back into the stilettos of the fictional PR maven while filming a brief cameo for the season 2 finale of And Just Like That… in which Samantha and Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) have a "consequential" phone call.



HBO/courtesy Everett Collection

Despite fans' wishes for more Samantha in future episodes of AJLT, Cattrall confirmed: “That's as far as I'll go.”

“It felt like dipping my toe back in time and having a wonderful afternoon, and then a great martini," Cattrall said of the scene. That said, Samantha will surely be mentioned again over the course of the revival, which wrote around Cattrall's absence in season 1 by having Carrie and Samantha exchange text messages.



James Devaney/WireImage

Cattrall finished out Sex and the City with costars Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Parker in 2010 with the release of the film Sex and the City 2.

Since then, persistent rumors of tension — fueled in part by an especially blunt Instagram message directed at Parker from Cattrall — have led viewers to assume a feud between the former costars is at the root of Cattrall's refusal to continue on as Samantha.

Cattrall and Parker, 58, have denied the alleged feud, though Parker addressed the collapse of a third film and, seemingly, her relationship with Cattrall in 2018.

“I’m stunned by how deeply it still cuts,” she said. “What happened, that was enormously painful for me.”

For her part, Cattrall said at the time: “I never asked for any money, I never asked for any projects. To be thought of as some kind of diva is absolutely ridiculous.” She also noted that Parker “could have been nicer.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

New episodes of And Just Like That... drop Thursdays on Max.

