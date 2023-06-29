Kim Cattrall Doesn't Think She'll 'Ever Say Goodbye to Samantha' from 'Sex and the City'

One 'And Just Like That...' cameo was enough for Kim Cattrall — but that doesn't mean it's the end of the road for Samantha Jones

By
Published on June 29, 2023 01:10PM EDT
Kim Cattrall Doesn't Think She'll 'Ever Say Goodbye to Samantha' from 'Sex and the City'
Photo:

Dia Dipasupil/Getty, Moviestore/Shutterstock 

Kim Cattrall will always carry a part of Samantha Jones with her — even if she’s in the form of And Just Like That….

The Glamorous actress opened up about what her Sex and the City past still means in her present life. "I don’t think I’ll ever say goodbye to Samantha," Cattrall told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush on Today. "She’s like a lot of other characters that I’ve done over the years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave me so much, and I’m so appreciative of her."

Cattrall, 66, just stepped back into the stilettos of the fictional PR maven while filming a brief cameo for the season 2 finale of And Just Like That… in which Samantha and Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) have a "consequential" phone call.

SEX AND THE CITY, Kim Cattrall

HBO/courtesy Everett Collection

Despite fans' wishes for more Samantha in future episodes of AJLT, Cattrall confirmed: “That's as far as I'll go.”  

“It felt like dipping my toe back in time and having a wonderful afternoon, and then a great martini," Cattrall said of the scene. That said, Samantha will surely be mentioned again over the course of the revival, which wrote around Cattrall's absence in season 1 by having Carrie and Samantha exchange text messages. 

Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis filming on location for "Sex And The City 2"

James Devaney/WireImage

Cattrall finished out Sex and the City with costars Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Parker in 2010 with the release of the film Sex and the City 2.

Since then, persistent rumors of tension — fueled in part by an especially blunt Instagram message directed at Parker from Cattrall — have led viewers to assume a feud between the former costars is at the root of Cattrall's refusal to continue on as Samantha. 

Cattrall and Parker, 58, have denied the alleged feud, though Parker addressed the collapse of a third film and, seemingly, her relationship with Cattrall in 2018.

“I’m stunned by how deeply it still cuts,” she said. “What happened, that was enormously painful for me.”

For her part, Cattrall said at the time: “I never asked for any money, I never asked for any projects. To be thought of as some kind of diva is absolutely ridiculous.” She also noted that Parker “could have been nicer.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

New episodes of And Just Like That... drop Thursdays on Max.

Related Articles
Cast of "Vanderpump Rules" arrive to the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards
Raise Your Glasses High! A New 'Vanderpump Rules' Spinoff Is in the Works on Bravo
Taylor Armstrong
Taylor Armstrong Opens Up About Being Bisexual, Including Her 5-Year Relationship with a Woman
Kim Cattrall
Kim Cattrall Explains What Led to Her 'And Just Like That...' Cameo: 'If I'm Going to Come Back'
Jon Hamm The Morning Show Season 3
'The Morning Show' Season 3: See Jon Hamm Join Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon amid a Network Shakeup
heather dubrow and taylor armstrong
'RHOC': Tamra and Shannon Down Tequila Shots to 'New Beginnings' as a Feud Brews Between Heather and Taylor
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Kim Kardashian Cries and Pleads She'd 'Do Anything' to Get Back the Kanye West She Married
Kourtney Kardashian (center) with Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Snarks That Her Famous Family Is 'Not a Cult' After Kris Jenner Calls Kim Their 'Leader'
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Is Grateful Paris Robbery Happened to Her Because 'It Would F---' Her Sisters 'Up for Life'
BEN SAVAGE; RIDER STRONG; DANIELLE FISHEL; WILL FRIEDLE
'Boy Meets World' Stars Say Ben Savage 'Disappeared' After 30 Years of Friendship: It's a 'Sore Subject'
Claire Daines and Zazie Beetz Star in Gripping First Trailer for Maxâs 'Full Circle'
Claire Danes and Zazie Beetz Star in Gripping First Trailer for Max’s 'Full Circle'
Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton attend the Los Angeles premiere of MTV's "The Hills: New Beginnings" held at Liaison
Kyle Richards Says It 'Really Meant a Lot' That Sister Kathy Hilton Apologized to Her
Ariana Madix; Tom Sandoval; Raquel Leviss
'Vanderpump Rules' Cast 'Start Filming' Season 11 — but Not Everyone Is Officially on Board (Sources)
Sarah Jessica Parker attends the " 'And Just Like ThatÃ¢ÂÂ¦It's Been 25 Years
Sarah Jessica Parker Shares 'First and Likely Last Ever' Selfie During Subway Ride in New York City
Sarah Jessica Parker . And Just Like That...
'And Just Like That...' Carrie Faked COVID to Avoid Recording Her Audiobook
Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill in Marvel Studios' SECRET INVASION, exclusively on Disney+
Cobie Smulders Reveals She's Known About Maria Hill's Marvel Fate for 'Years' After 'Secret Invasion' Shocker
Kristin Davis and Christine Marinoni are seen attending a private celebration for the 'Sex and The City 25th Anniversary' Party
Kristin Davis on Why Charlotte Feels 'Freer' on 'And Just Like That...' After Landing on a MILF List