Lifestyle Fashion Kim Cattrall's Cuffed Jeans Are Great for Showing Off Your Favorite Shoes — Get the Look Starting at $28 Gwyneth Paltrow and Anne Hathaway are also in on the trend By Kayla Blanton Published on July 15, 2023 11:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images Baggy jeans may be the latest denim zeitgeist, but Kim Cattrall is changing that one cuff at a time. The Sex and the City star recently stepped out in New York City wearing ankle-length cuffed jeans — the perfect pants style for showing off a statement summer shoe. Cattrall's footwear of choice were a pair of spiffy white loafers, which effortlessly flowed with her breezy button-down top, another fashion trend celebrities are loving this summer. She went for a monochromatic look with a light blue wash, top, and bag, and a black studded belt gave the whole outfit an added edge. SplashNews.com Cuffed jeans' chicness speaks for itself, but they also come with the added perk of convenience and comfort. Unlike with trending wide-leg jeans and even bell-bottoms (yes, they're coming back), you don't have to worry about dragging their hem on the ground or wearing heels to keep them elevated. Cuffed Jeans Inspired by Kim Cattrall Silver Jeans Co. High-Rise Straight Leg Jeans, $28–$79; amazon.com Madewell Slouchy Boy Jean in Ruby Vale, $128; madewell.com Madewell Slouchy Boy Jean in Astonia, $97.50 (orig. $128); madewell.com Lee Indigo Riders Boyfriend Jean, $32.99; amazon.com Wit & Wisdom 'Ab'Solution Girlfriend Jeans, $78; nordstrom.com Anthropologie Pilcro Relaxed Mid-Rise Cuffed Jeans, $148; anthropologie.com The Lululemon Belt Bag You See Everywhere Is Now Available in New Colors The width of the cuff can also be as dramatic or minimal as you'd like — we've seen celebrities take it both ways. Gwyneth Paltrow, for example, wore a wide cuffed pant with a button-down fly in a March mirror selfie, which she paired with a statement puff-sleeved top. And Anne Hathaway rocked a more relaxed cuff with tennis shoes and a trenchcoat in February. To emulate this increasingly popular look, there's always the option of rolling a pair of jeans you already have, but depending on the style, that technique can get bulky and isn't always secure. For those reasons, it's worth adding a pair (or two) of intentionally cuffed jeans to your wardrobe. Silver Jeans Co. High-Rise Straight Leg Jeans, $28–$79 Amazon Buy on Amazon $79 This high-waisted, straight-leg pair from Silver Jeans Co. looks very similar to Cattrall's. They're a cotton denim blend, making them super stretchy and comfortable, and the cuff is a happy medium width. They're also available in a variety of washes, from light to dark. One reviewer said they love that jeans fit snugly, leaving "no gaps in the waistband." Madewell The Slouchy Boy Jean in Ruby Vale, $128 Madewell Buy on Madewell.com $128 If you're more interested in a looser fit, the Slouchy Boy Jeans from Madewell are ideal. The legs are baggy, but the cuff is small and dainty, making for a stylish juxtaposition of details. They're low-to-mid rise, and the vintage-inspired light wash is so good for mixing and matching. One reviewer called them "the comfiest pair of jeans [they] own." Most styles are lightweight and comfortable enough to wear in summer, but come fall, you'll really want to switch up your jeans and sweaters combos with a fun pair of denim like these. Shop more cuffed jeans inspired by Kim Cattrall below to get in on the trend. Madewell The Slouchy Boy Jean in Astonia, $80 (Save $48) Madewell Buy on Madewell.com $128 $80 Riders by Indigo Lee Boyfriend Jean, $33 Amazon Buy Now $33 Wit & Wisdom 'Ab'Solution Girlfriend Jeans, $78 Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $78 Anthropologie Pilcro Relaxed Mid-Rise Cuffed Jeans, $148 Anthropologie Buy on Anthropologie $148