Kim Cattrall Confirms 'And Just Like That...' Cameo with a Winking Message to Fans: 'Happy Pride'

Kim Cattrall is stepping back into the shoes of her iconic Sex and the City character Samantha Jones.

Following Max's confirmation Wednesday that the 66-year-old actress would make a cameo in season2 of And Just Like That…, Cattrall celebrated the news on Instagram.

“Happy Pride 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🌈…..” she captioned the post, which conceded with the start of Pride Month.

The comment was seemingly a nod not only to the show's fanbase, but also perhaps to her character’s sex-positive attitude. In fact, she famously shared, “I'm a ‘trisexual.’ I'll try anything once” during the third season of SATC.

For her return, Cattrall’s character will reportedly speak over the phone with Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) in the season 2 finale.

According to Variety, Cattrall filmed the cameo on March 22 in New York City “without seeing or speaking with the stars of the series” including Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis. Nor did she reportedly interact with series creator Michael Patrick King. However, she was dressed by Sex and the City designer Patricia Field for the appearance.

While the appearance may come as a surprise, King told Variety last June that Samatha would be part of the upcoming season, which premieres June 22. When he was recently asked if the character of Samantha will reappear in season 2, King responded, "Yes!"

King, 68, was hesitant to share much more information about the upcoming season. "It's all so new right now," he explained at the time. "One of my big rules is, don't tell things until they're real."

​He added, "My goal is to bring all the characters into the mix together, so that they're not so much on separate runways."

Samantha Jones was featured in the first season via text message exchanges with Carrie. However, Cattrall has been vocal in the past about not wanting to return to the franchise.

“The series is basically the third movie. That’s how creative it was,” she told Variety last year. “I was never asked to be part of the reboot. I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media.”

Parker, 58, also confirmed on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast in June 2022 that they "did not ask" Cattrall to return.

"She made it clear that that wasn't something she wanted to pursue, and it no longer felt comfortable for us, and so it didn't occur to us," she said. "That's not 'slamming' her, it's just learning. You've got to listen to somebody, and if they're publicly talking about something and it doesn't suggest it's some place they want to be, or a person they want to play, or an environment in which they want to be, you get to an age where you're like, 'Well, we hear that.'"

In 2017, Cattrall bluntly stated that she had "never been friends" with any of her former SATC castmates — and she specifically called out Parker.

"This is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City, and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker," she told Piers Morgan on Life Stories, per the Daily Mail. "I think she could've been nicer. I really think she could've been nicer. I don't know what her issue is."

And Just Like That... returns June 22 on Max.