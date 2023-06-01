Entertainment TV Kim Cattrall Confirms 'And Just Like That...' Cameo with a Winking Message to Fans: 'Happy Pride' Though Cattrall has been vocal in the past about not wanting to take part in 'And Just Like That...', Samantha Jones was featured via text message exchanges with Carrie in season 1 By Stephanie Wenger Stephanie Wenger Instagram Twitter Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 1, 2023 03:51 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Craig Blankenhorn/Â©Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection Kim Cattrall is stepping back into the shoes of her iconic Sex and the City character Samantha Jones. Following Max's confirmation Wednesday that the 66-year-old actress would make a cameo in season2 of And Just Like That…, Cattrall celebrated the news on Instagram. “Happy Pride 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️🌈…..” she captioned the post, which conceded with the start of Pride Month. The comment was seemingly a nod not only to the show's fanbase, but also perhaps to her character’s sex-positive attitude. In fact, she famously shared, “I'm a ‘trisexual.’ I'll try anything once” during the third season of SATC. 'And Just Like That...' Kim Cattrall Is Returning to 'Sex and the City' — Get the Scoop! For her return, Cattrall’s character will reportedly speak over the phone with Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) in the season 2 finale. According to Variety, Cattrall filmed the cameo on March 22 in New York City “without seeing or speaking with the stars of the series” including Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis. Nor did she reportedly interact with series creator Michael Patrick King. However, she was dressed by Sex and the City designer Patricia Field for the appearance. While the appearance may come as a surprise, King told Variety last June that Samatha would be part of the upcoming season, which premieres June 22. When he was recently asked if the character of Samantha will reappear in season 2, King responded, "Yes!" King, 68, was hesitant to share much more information about the upcoming season. "It's all so new right now," he explained at the time. "One of my big rules is, don't tell things until they're real." He added, "My goal is to bring all the characters into the mix together, so that they're not so much on separate runways." New Line Cinema/courtesy Everett Collection Everything to Know About 'And Just Like That...' Season 2 Samantha Jones was featured in the first season via text message exchanges with Carrie. However, Cattrall has been vocal in the past about not wanting to return to the franchise. “The series is basically the third movie. That’s how creative it was,” she told Variety last year. “I was never asked to be part of the reboot. I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media.” 'And Just Like That...' Trailer: Carrie Has 'Moved on' to Aidan, Miranda Doubts Che and Charlotte Is Hammered Parker, 58, also confirmed on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast in June 2022 that they "did not ask" Cattrall to return. "She made it clear that that wasn't something she wanted to pursue, and it no longer felt comfortable for us, and so it didn't occur to us," she said. "That's not 'slamming' her, it's just learning. You've got to listen to somebody, and if they're publicly talking about something and it doesn't suggest it's some place they want to be, or a person they want to play, or an environment in which they want to be, you get to an age where you're like, 'Well, we hear that.'" In 2017, Cattrall bluntly stated that she had "never been friends" with any of her former SATC castmates — and she specifically called out Parker. "This is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City, and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker," she told Piers Morgan on Life Stories, per the Daily Mail. "I think she could've been nicer. I really think she could've been nicer. I don't know what her issue is." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. And Just Like That... returns June 22 on Max.