Kim Cattrall Looks Regal in 67th Birthday Post About Manifesting Ahead of 'AJLT' Cameo

Kim Cattrall is 67!

On Monday, the legendary Sex and the City actress celebrated her birthday in style, posting an Instagram photo that just might allude to her much-anticipated upcoming cameo in And Just Like That...

"'Imagine where you will be and it will be so.. ❤️💋,'" she captioned the picture.

She also posted the photo beside another shot of her smiling and holding up two brownies with candles in them. The pictures were set to The Beatles' "Birthday"



PEOPLE confirmed in May that Cattrall will return to her classic role of Samantha Jones for a brief cameo in the second season of the sequel to Sex and the City. The cameo will be in the season finale, which airs Thursday, Aug. 24.

Cattrall has previously withheld from any involvement in And Just Like That…, citing personal and creative differences. It will be her first time inhabiting the role of Samantha in 13 years, since the premiere of Sex and the City 2.

“I don't know what happened, because we didn't start the season thinking this,” Michael Patrick King, writer and director of And Just Like That…, told PEOPLE. “Some sort of universal magic shifted. I don't know whether the fans manifested this. I don't know what happened. Maybe something about the 25th anniversary brought a lot of energy forward, and all of a sudden Kim was like, ‘All right, I'll make a stop by.' "



While her engagement with the Sex and the City team has been limited throughout the last decade, Cattrall clearly still holds her character of Samantha close. Appearing on the Today show, the actress claimed she could never fully “​​say goodbye to Samantha.”

Kim Cattrall. Gary Gershoff/WireImage

“She’s like a lot of other characters that I’ve done over the years,” Cattrall said. “I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave me so much, and I’m so appreciative of her.”

Cattrall has had a big year in the limelight, with her Netflix series Glamorous having premiered in June. Playing an elite New York actress and makeup mogul, the series is co-led by Miss Benny, who portrays a young non-binary artist.

"I was a huge Sex and the City fan, and Samantha specifically was such an icon to me,” Miss Benny told Entertainment Weekly in June. “It was cool getting to see her deliver her monologues and one-liners in front of me and see those isms that she brings to the character.”



Kim Cattrall. Araya Doheny/FilmMagic

As Cattrall celebrates her 67th, she also remains close with her boyfriend of seven years, Russell Thomas. Speaking to PEOPLE back in 2020, Cattrall shared her love for Thomas.

“It's just so easy,” Cattrall gushed. “I'm very comfortable around him. He's a firecracker and he's got a wicked sense of humor. And he's easy on the eyes!”

The season 2 finale of And Just Like That... airs Thursday, Aug. 24 on Max.