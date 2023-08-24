All About Kim Cattrall's 'Natural,' 'Dewy' Look (and Fierce Fashion) for the 'And Just Like That ...' Finale

Kim Cattrall returned to the Sex and the City universe in true Samantha Jones fashion — literally.

Reprising her role as the powerhouse publicist for her first cameo on And Just Like That…, it was as if no time had passed since Cattrall, 67, had graced viewers’ screens. In reality, she hasn't stepped into Samantha's stilettos since 2010, when the Sex and the City 2 movie premiered.

Donning an eye-catching red dress with a metallic silver trench coat and a lime green clutch for her buzzy season 2 finale moment, her outfit harkened back to the bold closet of her beloved character, thanks to former Sex and the City costume designer Patricia Field, who made her very first return to the franchise just for Cattrall's cameo. Cattrall even sported her character’s signature jewelry look, with a stack of silver bangles crowding her wrist in her brief shot.

Field famously did not return to style Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda and their new friends on And Just Like That ... due to a "time conflict," she told WWD in 2021. However, "Kim and I have a very great friendship," she told PEOPLE in June 2023 while reflecting on her new documentary, Happy Clothes: A Film About Patricia Field.

Kim Cattrall and Patricia Field pose together at the season 5 premiere of Sex and the City. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

When it came to Samantha's beauty look, her makeup artist Kyra Panchenko told PEOPLE she wanted to use “natural-looking” products for the cameo.

Samantha had an effortless glow as she sat in the backseat of a car for the brief appearance — during which she called Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and informed her that flight delays had interrupted her plan to arrive in time for her friend’s “Last Supper,” a farewell to Carrie’s iconic Upper East Side apartment.

Panchenko kept the glam light and Samantha fresh-faced for the bittersweet moment between friends, opting for a soft eyeshadow and liner look and a glowy, bronzed base. She told PEOPLE she purposefully used products to make Cattrall’s skin look “healthy and dewy” for the big return.

Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall in a Sex and the City promotional photo. HBO/Newsmakers

In the scene, Samantha is forced to say goodbye to Carrie’s longtime home virtually, and, in an improvised moment, she kissed her phone, sending a virtual smooch from London — where she’s lived since Carrie fired her as her publicist and since before the AJLT timeline — to the Upper East Side.

Showrunner Michael Patrick King revealed that the moment was improvised — “It’s just totally a moment of an actor playing a moment, and it’s really nice,” he explained — during an appearance on the And Just Like That… The Writers Room podcast.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He said that, in his mind, Samantha, Carrie, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) never lost contact when Samantha moved to London.

“It’s hard not to imagine that Samantha would have gotten a call from Charlotte and Miranda and saying, ‘Hey, Carrie’s doing The Last Supper and this time, it’s real. She’s leaving this apartment,’ ” he said. “Because I always, in my multiverse of And Just Like That…, Sex and the City, they were always talking. Always.”

Max renewed the series for a third season this week, though no word on whether or not Cattrall might appear again.

