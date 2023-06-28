Kim Cattrall Explains What Led to Her 'And Just Like That...' Cameo: 'If I'm Going to Come Back'

“It’s very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, ‘What can we do?’ " the actress said while appearing on 'The View' Wednesday

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE.
Published on June 28, 2023 09:22PM EDT
Kim Cattrall
Photo:

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Kim Cattrall is finally speaking on her highly-anticipated And Just Like That… cameo.

The actress, 66, detailed how she came to reprise her iconic role of Samantha Jones for the season 2 finale of the Sex and the City revival series. Her character was only featured in the first season via text message exchanges with Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker).

“It’s very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, ‘What can we do?’ and I went, ‘Hmm, Let me get creative,' ” Cattrall shared during her appearance on The View Wednesday.

“And one of those things was to get Pat Field back because I just thought that if I’m going to come back, I gotta come back with that Samantha style. I gotta push it. And we did,” she revealed.

Kim Cattrall during Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker On Location For "Sex And The City"

Bill Davila/FilmMagic

Cattrall made headlines earlier this month when it was announced that her SATC character Samatha Jones would be making an appearance in this season’s finale of AJLT — and that she was outfitted by none other than Field, 82.

Field, who famously dressed the cast of the Sex and the City series and its two spin-off movies, notably didn’t return for the TV series And Just Like That.... However, she made an exception for her good friend Cattrall's return.

Patricia Field and Kim Cattrall during HBO's "Sex and The City" Fifth Season Premiere - After-Party at American Museum of Natural History Theater in New York City, New York, United States.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

According to Variety, Cattrall filmed the cameo on March 22 in New York City. The outlet also reported that Cattrall did her scene “without seeing or speaking with the stars of the series,” including Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, nor did she reportedly interact with series creator Michael Patrick King.

In the cameo in AJLT’s season 2 finale, Cattrall’s character will reportedly speak to Carrie on the phone.

Parker, who has shut down rumors of a feud between herself and Cattrall, addressed the cameo in an interview with Sunrise.

“It was an idea that we had that was really about our 25 years, and celebrating that,” Parker, 58, shared. “She had surfaced in the first season, but this [is] simply taking those texts and it puts a face with it. A gorgeous face, that we love, and that the audience has loved. It's just a quick pop, it's just a phone call. And it's very much familiar.”

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattral during Filming "Sex and the City" on March 15, 2001

Tom Kingston/WireImage

King also spoke with PEOPLE earlier this month about Cattrall’s surprise cameo and how he couldn't believe the news.

“I don't know what happened, because we didn't start the season thinking this,” King, 68, shared. “Some sort of universal magic shifted. I don't know whether the fans manifested this. I don't know what happened. Maybe something about the 25th anniversary brought a lot of energy forward, and all of a sudden Kim was like, ‘All right, I'll make a stop by.’ ”

However, the showrunner also told PEOPLE that Cattrall's character had always existed in the And Just Like That... universe in his mind.

“I have always had Samantha Jones in And Just Like That…,” he shared. “In my consciousness and in my writing, in all of her writing, she's always been in London and texting. I was like, ‘Samantha lives, so let's keep her alive for me, the writer, for Carrie, for Miranda, for Charlotte and for the audience.’"

And Just Like That… season 2 is streaming now on Max.

