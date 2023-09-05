Kim and Khloé Kardashian Wear Matching Silver Outfits with North and Penelope for Beyoncé Concert

Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian are proving that girls do run the world as they stepped out with North and Penelope for Beyoncé's Renaissance tour.

On Monday night, Kim shared a few photos and videos to her Instagram Story as she rode to Beyoncé's concert with daughter North, 10. In one, Kim sits next to her daughter as the two get ready for the show. "On our way to see the birthday girl! 👑 🐝 @beyonce," the SKIMS founder wrote.

In the same video, Kim then pans to show sister Khloé sitting and chatting with North and niece Penelope, 11, whose mom Kourtney Kardashian was absent from the outing.

Khloé also posted a few snaps from the ride to show, including a selfie with her and Penelope and one of her and North. The famous family all wore matching silver outfits, as Beyoncé requested for her birthday.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

A few weeks ago, Kim revealed the sweet Mother's Day gift that her four kids — Psalm, 4, Chicago, 5, Saint, 7, and North — had given her this year: a pair of jeans with their own artwork on them.

Posting a photo of the pants on her Instagram, Kim shared that the jeans were one of several creative clothing pieces that she'd been given over the years.

“I just love my babies!” she began. “For Mothers Day this year they made me these jeans and they were so happy when they saw me wear their work [of] art! Every Mothers Day they have drawn on clothing for me that I will keep forever!”

“I love seeing their personalities shine through their art,” Kim continued. "You can tell which one of my kids drew on what side of these jeans. From Psalm’s foot and hand print to Saint’s soccer drawings, North’s backwards letters and Chi’s hearts…I will cherish these forever!"

At the end of August, Khloé shared an emotional post on her social media, announcing that her daughter True, 5, was starting kindergarten that day.

“🤍🩵💜🩷Kindergarten 🤍🩵💜🩷 For anyone wondering, no I’m not ok! 🥹” Khloé wrote in her caption alongside snaps of her daughter posing in her school uniform.

“Next it will be prom 😫😩,” the Good American founder joked.