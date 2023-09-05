Kim and Khloé Kardashian Wear Matching Silver Outfits with North and Penelope for Beyoncé Concert

The famous family honored Beyoncé's birthday wish to wear silver at her upcoming concerts

By Hannah Sacks
Published on September 5, 2023 01:20PM EDT
kardashians and kids at beyonce
Photo:

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram; Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian are proving that girls do run the world as they stepped out with North and Penelope for Beyoncé's Renaissance tour.

On Monday night, Kim shared a few photos and videos to her Instagram Story as she rode to Beyoncé's concert with daughter North, 10. In one, Kim sits next to her daughter as the two get ready for the show. "On our way to see the birthday girl! 👑 🐝 @beyonce," the SKIMS founder wrote.

In the same video, Kim then pans to show sister Khloé sitting and chatting with North and niece Penelope, 11, whose mom Kourtney Kardashian was absent from the outing.

Khloé also posted a few snaps from the ride to show, including a selfie with her and Penelope and one of her and North. The famous family all wore matching silver outfits, as Beyoncé requested for her birthday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

kardashians and kids at beyonce

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

A few weeks ago, Kim revealed the sweet Mother's Day gift that her four kids — Psalm, 4, Chicago, 5, Saint, 7, and North — had given her this year: a pair of jeans with their own artwork on them.

Posting a photo of the pants on her Instagram, Kim shared that the jeans were one of several creative clothing pieces that she'd been given over the years.

“I just love my babies!” she began. “For Mothers Day this year they made me these jeans and they were so happy when they saw me wear their work [of] art! Every Mothers Day they have drawn on clothing for me that I will keep forever!” 

“I love seeing their personalities shine through their art,” Kim continued. "You can tell which one of my kids drew on what side of these jeans. From Psalm’s foot and hand print to Saint’s soccer drawings, North’s backwards letters and Chi’s hearts…I will cherish these forever!"

At the end of August, Khloé shared an emotional post on her social media, announcing that her daughter True, 5, was starting kindergarten that day.

“🤍🩵💜🩷Kindergarten 🤍🩵💜🩷 For anyone wondering, no I’m not ok! 🥹” Khloé wrote in her caption alongside snaps of her daughter posing in her school uniform. 

“Next it will be prom 😫😩,” the Good American founder joked.

Related Articles
Hoda Kotb kids
Hoda Kotb Reflects on 'Magical' Trip to Mexico with Daughters Hope and Haley: 'Everybody Was Happy'
Jenna Bush Hager Looks Back at Summer with Her Three Kids as Family Says Goodbye to the Season
Jenna Bush Hager Looks Back at Summer with Her Three Kids as Family Says Goodbye to the Season
alexis ohanian and olympia best day ever
Alexis Ohanian and Daughter Olympia Have 'Best Day Ever' After Her 6th Birthday: 'I Love This Time'
Jodie Sweetin Brings Daughter Beatrix, 13, to BeyoncÃÂ©'s Renaissance Tour Stop in LA: 'Virgo Season'
Jodie Sweetin Brings Mini-Me Daughter Beatrix, 13, to Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour: 'Virgo Season'
stassi schroeder holding baby
Pregnant Stassi Schroeder 'Trying to Hold This Baby In' to Avoid Missing Daughter's First Day of School
tom brady, benjamin brady
Tom Brady Reveals Younger Son Ben Is Playing Football This Year — and Wants to 'Be Like Gronk'
Uzo Aduba shows off baby bump
Pregnant Uzo Aduba Celebrates 'Bey-Bee's' First Concert as She Shows Off Bump Before Beyoncé Show
Seal with his and Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni
Seal Shares Rare Photo with Daughter Leni, Thanks Her for 'Making Me a Better Person'
Kim Kardashian Instagram Beyonce Jeff Bezos Kris Jenner North West
Kim Kardashian Hangs Out with Jeff Bezos at Beyoncé’s Birthday Show in Los Angeles
Khloe and True make pasta
Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True, 5, Helps Her Mom Make Homemade Pizza While on Italian Vacation
wades at beyonce
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Strike a Pose with Their Kids as They Attend Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour
swizz beats and dmx sons.
Swizz Beatz Jokes 'DMX & Swizz Beatz on Vaca' as He Shares Photo of His Son Posing with DMX's Son
Vanessa Bryant's Daughters Bianka and Capri Pose with BeyoncÃ© at Los Angeles Renaissance Show: 'Auntie BB'
Vanessa Bryant's Daughters Bianka and Capri Pose with Beyoncé at L.A. Renaissance Show: 'Auntie BB'
Ciara Shares Peek at Her Baby Bump in Floaty Cream Top with Husband Russell Wilson
Pregnant Ciara Glows in Floaty Top with Husband Russell Wilson: 'Mama and Dada'
Jessica Simpson 'Excited' For Three Kids' Return to School 'Until They Bring Home Binders of Homework': Photos
Jessica Simpson Shares Adorable Photos of All Three Kids on Their First Day of School
Macklemore's Daughters Colette and Sloan Strike a Pose for First Day of School; Macklemore visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studio on August 17, 2022 in New York City
Macklemore's Daughters Colette and Sloane Strike a Pose on First Day of School: 'Picture Says It All'