Kieran Culkin’s Wife Shares Rare Photos of His Kids at Logan Roy's Apartment on ‘Succession'

Kieran Culkin is taking his kids to work!

On Monday, the Succession actor's wife Jazz Charton, 35, shared sweet new photos of Culkin, 40, with their kids on Instagram. In the photos, Culkin shows his kids around Succession character Logan Roy’s apartment, posing with his kids on the spiral staircase and hugging his daughter Kinsey Sioux, 3, on a chair.

“The alternate reality Roman where he’s a dad but still an arsehold (♥️ ),” Charton teased in the caption.

Culkin and wife Charton share daughter Kinsey and son Wilder Wolf, 21 months.



Although Culkin has been acting since childhood, along with his older brother Macaulay Culkin, his wife wasn't in the public eye until she began a relationship with the Succession star.

Charton moved to New York City from London in September 2010 and met her husband in 2012 at a bar. They have kept a relatively low profile together ever since. The couple tied the knot privately in 2013 while on a road trip in Iowa.

Shortly after their son was born, Culkin joked about the pair's growing family. While on the red carpet at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild awards, he said that he couldn't help but feel guilty for his child-free night out.

"I'll tell ya, leaving my wife behind with the two kids, I do feel bad that I'm at a lovely hotel having martinis with friends," he told PEOPLE. "So, sorry honey. I'm trying to paint a picture that it's awful, it's dreadful, but I'm kind of having a lovely time." The actor added that life as a father of two had been both "wonderful" and "nuts" so far.

