Kieran Culkin Says He Doesn't Like Being Away from His Kids for More Than Two Days at a Time: 'They Change'

Kieran Culkin is opening up about how he's balancing his acting career with raising his two toddlers

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 23, 2023 03:23 PM
Kieran Culkin poses in the press room with the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award for 'Succession' during the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Photo: Randy Shropshire/Getty

Kieran Culkin prioritizes being a hands-on dad when balancing his busy schedule.

In a sitdown with Taika Waititi for Interview, the Succession actor, 40, talked about his priorities as a dad, beginning by discussing an upcoming project he's filming in Poland.

"I have a 1 1⁄2-year-old and a 3 1⁄2-year-old, and we’re going to be bouncing around Poland. I don’t like being away from them for more than two days at a time, and it’s not practical for me to have them there the whole time," he explains to the filmmaker.

"I’m working on trying to convince my wife [Jazz Charton] to come out for two weeks and bring the kids. It’s just a lot on her," he adds, acknowledging that the family's nanny is unable to travel with them.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

While Culkin tries to balance projects with parenting son Wilder Wolf, 20 months, and daughter Kinsey Sioux, 3½, he admits, "I also think, 'You know what? I’d rather be the at-home dad that’s very attentive than the one that’s always working.'"

The actor goes on to discuss a friend who is sometimes away from his kids for months at a time for his career, saying, "I remember thinking, 'You must have a very disconnected relationship with them.'"

"Then I see him with his kids, and they’re still intensely close. I guess there’s just an understanding that Dad has to go away for long stretches of time. But I saw that and I’m like, 'Oh, okay. There’s still a chance to be a good parent and have a connection with your kids even if you’re busy,' " says Culkin.

"I always saw it as, I need to be home. But then again, my kids are between 1 and 3. I do need to be home because if I go for a week, they change."

Culkin recalls a meeting with Francis Ford Coppola right after becoming a dad, saying, "He goes, 'It's great. With what you do for a living, you can take your kids everywhere. You take them out of school because if you’re going to be shooting in Italy or Australia for a few months, they get that culture.'”

"I think so, too," Culkin continues. "I grew up around that s--- all the time, and I liked it."

"I’m still always seeking advice, because of how hard it is for me to be away from my kids. I’ve started to second-guess what it is I do for a living. It’s the first time I’ve started to go, 'Maybe I’ve chosen the wrong thing.'”

Related Articles
Kiernan Culkin Succession Apt
Kieran Culkin’s Wife Shares Rare Photos of His Kids at Logan Roy's Apartment on ‘Succession'
Brittany Mahomes kids cuddling IG story
Brittany Mahomes Snaps Sweet Bedtime Cuddle Between Son Bronze and Daughter Sterling: 'Nothing Better'
Shawn Johnson East Disney
Shawn Johnson Shares Photos from Kids' First Trip to Disney After Flying in Plane Co-Piloted by Husband
Jenna Bush Hager summer reading exclusive
Jenna Bush Hager Says Nights Reading with Her Kids Are 'So Precious': 'It Should Be Fun' (Exclusive)
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 9, His First with Model LaNisha Cole
Why Nick Cannon Spends the Most Time with Daughter Onyx Out of All His Children
Christina Hall Reveals Fashion Tip From Daughter Taylor in Glimpse at 'Mom Life' with All Three Kids
Christina Hall Reveals Fashion Tip from Daughter Taylor in Glimpse at 'Mom Life' with All Three Kids
Alfonso Ribeiro is seen on November 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joce zerojack/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) ; Angela Ribeiro/Instagram
Alfonso Ribeiro's Wife Shares New Photo of Daughter's Recovery, Says She's 'Doing Better Each Day'
natasha rodriguez, Arod
Alex Rodriguez Celebrates Daughter Natasha's High School Graduation: 'Proud of You Always'
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Says He Doesn't Abide By 'Government' Child Support System: 'My Account is Their Account'
Lance Bass Says His Twins, 18 Months, Are 'Having So Much Fun' Exploring the Outdoors
Lance Bass Says His Twins Are Enjoying 'So Many Playdates' and Exploring Outdoors: 'Core Memories' (Exclusive)
Helena Christenson sons birthday. https://www.instagram.com/p/CseU_bQOgvN/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D. Helena Christensen/Instagram
Helena Christensen and Norman Reedus Celebrate Son Mingus' Graduation: 'You Did It!'
Lindsie Chrisley
Lindsie Chrisley on Having Another Baby with Ex-Husband Will: It's a 'Thought That I Have Had'
Bre Tiesi's Lawyer Refutes Her Comments About Nick Cannon Not Having to Pay Child Support
Bre Tiesi's Lawyer Refutes Her Comments About Nick Cannon Not Having to Pay Child Support
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: (L-R) Jeremy Renner and Ava Berlin Renner attend the Los Angeles premiere of Disney+'s original series "Rennervations" at Regency Village Theatre on April 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Jeremy Renner Enjoys 'Date' with Daughter Ava to Judge UCLA's Annual Spring Sing: 'Couldn't Be Happier'
Andy Cohen and his kids
Andy Cohen Once Broke Down in Tears After Single Dad Park Day Left Him Feeling Lonely and 'Vulnerable'
Shawn Johnson Addresses 'Some Questions' After Showing Her Kids in Helicopter Co-Piloted by Husband
Shawn Johnson Addresses a 'Lot of Questions' After Showing Kids Flying in Plane Co-Piloted by Husband