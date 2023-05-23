Kieran Culkin Says He Doesn't Like Being Away from His Kids for More Than Two Days at a Time: 'They Change'

Kieran Culkin prioritizes being a hands-on dad when balancing his busy schedule.

In a sitdown with Taika Waititi for Interview, the Succession actor, 40, talked about his priorities as a dad, beginning by discussing an upcoming project he's filming in Poland.

"I have a 1 1⁄2-year-old and a 3 1⁄2-year-old, and we’re going to be bouncing around Poland. I don’t like being away from them for more than two days at a time, and it’s not practical for me to have them there the whole time," he explains to the filmmaker.

"I’m working on trying to convince my wife [Jazz Charton] to come out for two weeks and bring the kids. It’s just a lot on her," he adds, acknowledging that the family's nanny is unable to travel with them.

While Culkin tries to balance projects with parenting son Wilder Wolf, 20 months, and daughter Kinsey Sioux, 3½, he admits, "I also think, 'You know what? I’d rather be the at-home dad that’s very attentive than the one that’s always working.'"

The actor goes on to discuss a friend who is sometimes away from his kids for months at a time for his career, saying, "I remember thinking, 'You must have a very disconnected relationship with them.'"

"Then I see him with his kids, and they’re still intensely close. I guess there’s just an understanding that Dad has to go away for long stretches of time. But I saw that and I’m like, 'Oh, okay. There’s still a chance to be a good parent and have a connection with your kids even if you’re busy,' " says Culkin.

"I always saw it as, I need to be home. But then again, my kids are between 1 and 3. I do need to be home because if I go for a week, they change."

Culkin recalls a meeting with Francis Ford Coppola right after becoming a dad, saying, "He goes, 'It's great. With what you do for a living, you can take your kids everywhere. You take them out of school because if you’re going to be shooting in Italy or Australia for a few months, they get that culture.'”

"I think so, too," Culkin continues. "I grew up around that s--- all the time, and I liked it."

"I’m still always seeking advice, because of how hard it is for me to be away from my kids. I’ve started to second-guess what it is I do for a living. It’s the first time I’ve started to go, 'Maybe I’ve chosen the wrong thing.'”