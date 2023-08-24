From Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale 's son taking the stage at his stepdad Blake Shelton 's bar to Violet Grohl rocking out alongside her dad and the Foo Fighters in festivals across the world, here's a look at musical offspring who are showcasing their own set of skills!

Whether they've just made an appearance onstage with mom or dad or decided to pursue the family business, they have have stepped into the spotlight and shown off that musical talent truly does run in the family.

These kids know that being the offspring of a famous musician rocks!

01 of 09 River Rose Blackstock - Kelly Clarkson Kelly Clarkson and her kids. Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment; Kelly Clarkson/Instagram During her Las Vegas residency, Kelly Clarkson welcomed some sweet guests to the stage to help her perform a few of her hit songs. After her son, Remington "Remy" Alexander, accompanied mom's performance of "Whole Lotta Woman" with some adorable dance moves, daughter River Rose stepped up to the plate for a performance of "Heartbeat Song." The nine year old sang the 2015 track with Clarkson after the proud mom shared that she had "killed it in soundcheck!” Before she left the stage, the mom of two told her daughter: “You look gorgeous. You did amazing. I love you. I’ll see you in a little bit.”

02 of 09 Kingston Rossdale - Gwen Stefani & Gavin Rossdale With not one, but two performers as parents (and another one for his "bonus dad"), it's no surprise that Kingston Rossdale is stage-ready. In August 2023, Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale’s eldest son showed off his skills during a surprise performance at stepdad Blake Shelton’s bar and live music venue, Ole Red in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. In a video shared to TikTok, the teen is seen taking the stage and confidently chatting with the audience before showcasing his voice.

04 of 09 Violet Grohl - Dave Grohl Harry Durrant/Getty Dave Grohl’s eldest daughter, Violet, has performed alongside her rock star dad on numerous occasions. During the Foo Fighters set at the Glastonbury Festival in 2023, the teen joined the band on stage for a rendition of the song "Show Me How." “My favorite singer in the world," Grohl said as his daughter joined him on stage. "This is a song I wrote for my mother, Violet’s grandmother. This is ‘Show Me How.' " “That’s my girl!” he yelled as the as the song came to an end. Violet was no stranger to taking the stage with her dad, having done so earlier this summer and various times over the years. In 2021, she joined the band during their Lollapalooza set in Chicago to perform a cover of "Nausea" by the band X which the father-daughter duo recorded together prior to the performance. Dave told Jimmy Kimmel that it was the first time the two had "recorded together, just the two of us." He added, "I'm so proud of it because I love her very much and she's an amazing singer, but it kind of follows this lineage and family history from this guy in Switzerland to now my daughter, Violet. It's this Bonebrake family tree that means a lot to me." (Dave had previously discovered that he was distantly related to X drummer DJ Bonebrake.) Violet teamed up with her dad in 2021 as part of "The Hanukkah Sessions" for a performance of Amy Winehouse's 2003 track "Take the Box" and in 2018, the two covered Adele's "When We Were Young" at a benefit concert.

05 of 09 Willow Sage Hart - Pink Pink and Willow Hart. Kevin Mazur/Getty Before even hitting double digits, Pink’s daughter, Willow, joined her mom on stage at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. And she didn't just grab a mic: The then-9-year-old hung from the ceiling alongside Pink for a corde lisse performance to their duet "Cover Me in Sunshine." Two years later, Willow joined her mom for a performance of their duet during the first night of Pink's Summer Carnival 2023 Tour. Proud dad Carey Hart shared a tribute to the moment on Instagram writing, "So proud of Willz to get up on stage w/ mama @pink !!!!! Must be a surreal moment for mama to have w/ her lil girl on stage 😢.”

06 of 09 Emme Maribel Muñiz - Jennifer Lopez & Marc Anthony Emme and Jennifer Lopez. Kevin Mazur/WireImage Jennifer Lopez had a very special guest for her Super Bowl halftime performance in 2020. In addition to sharing the stage with Shakira, JLo was joined by her then-11-year old, Emme, who sang a rendition of "Let's Get Loud" before singing a few lines from Bruce Springsteen's "Born In the U.S.A." In 2023, Lopez shared some throwback footage of the performance to her Instagram Story along with the message "My lil' coconut gave me all the energy I needed to go out there ... " The proud mom had previously shared that Emme has the "performance gene."



07 of 09 Alexa Ray Joel - Billy Joel Billy Joel and his daughter, Alexa Ray Joel. Myrna M. Suarez/Getty As the daughter of the "Piano Man" himself (mom is model Christie Brinkley), Alexa Ray Joel started composing her own music from a very young age. "I grew up listening to my dad write songs at the piano for hours," she told Chorus and Verse in 2006, adding, "(and) I definitely believe that music is something that is in my blood, something that I was born to do." She released her first EP in 2006 and in 2021, when she released the pop ballad "Seven Years," she told PEOPLE that her dad shared his support for the song as soon as it was released. "He's pretty low-key, but he was like, 'Honey, this is great!' So enthusiastic,” she said. When talking about her songwriting process, Alexa Ray says she learned a thing or two from her dad. "I write music in the same way [my dad] does: melody first, and lyrics second," she told Chorus and Verse. Over the years, Alexa Ray has appeared in several of her dad's music videos including "The River of Dreams" and "A Matter of Trust” and has joined him onstage on numerous occasions.

08 of 09 Gracie, Audrey and Maggie McGraw - Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and their three daughters in 2015. Kevin Mazur/Getty Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s eldest daughter, Gracie, has followed in her parents’ footsteps as a performer. While she also acts, Gracie has shared videos of her impressive singing voice online with clips of her performing on stag (and with her dad in the car!). In 2015, she even joined dad on stage Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Gracie isn't the only one who has been bitten by the music bug. The couple’s youngest, Audrey, has also shown off her pipes online, sharing videos from behind the piano to Instagram. In August 2023, she shared a clip singing Tammy Wynette’s “Stand by Your Man." Their middle daughter, Maggie, has also performed as part of the band Sister Supply, which was formed during her time at Stanford University, per Access Hollywood.