10 Barbiecore Styles for Kids They Can Wear to the Movie Theater, Back to School, and More — Starting at $7

It’s pink!

By Phoebe Sklansky
Published on July 26, 2023 03:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

barbiecore kids clothes tout
Photo:

People / Reese Herrington

The pink Barbiecore aesthetic has taken over this summer thanks to Greta Gerwig’s smash hit Barbie movie based on its namesake doll. Though the movie has only been in theaters since July 21, Barbie is already breaking box office records: Its debut weekend was the biggest success of 2023 so far, and it’s the biggest opening ever for a female director making it highly likely that the film will stay in theaters for a good while. 

While a trip to the movie theater with the little ones in your family might not be in the cards (the film does have a PG-13 rating), you can still celebrate your child’s love for Barbie: There are lots of bright pink kids’ clothes and accessories on the market, so they can get in on the Barbiecore trend, too. We found 10 super fun picks from retailers like Amazon, Target, and Gap — and prices start at just $7. 

Kids’ Barbiecore Clothes and Accessories

Umeyda Satin Pajama Set

Amazon Umeyda Women & Girls Satin Pajamas, Soft Silk Button Down

Amazon

Barbie herself would love snuggling up in this cozy satin pajama set, which comes with a short-sleeve button-down top with a pocket and elasticized boxer shorts. Kids’ sizes range from 3-4T to 13-14 years, and there are even adult sizes so everyone in the family can get in on the fun. One shopper bought these for their 3-year-old granddaughter, who “loves them because they’re soft,” while several other buyers raved about the shorts’ stretchy elastic waistband.

In addition to hot pink, these PJs come in light pink, pink stripes, pink polka dots, and pink leopard print, so there are tons of Barbie-inspired options.

Gap x Barbie Toddler Arch Logo Hoodie

Gap x Barbie Toddler Arch Logo Hoodie

Gap

Part of a collaboration between Gap and Barbie, this color-blocked pink hoodie has a roomy hood, tapered cuffs, and a front pocket. One happy shopper loved “how cozy it feels” and praised the “vibrant” two-toned hue, while another customer, who purchased it for their daughter, raved that “it's super cute and comfy.”

The cotton and polyester sweatshirt is machine-washable, and your crew can even match: There are sizes for big kids, your little one’s Barbie doll, and even the family pup.

Gaiatop Heart Sunglasses (2-Pack), $7

Gaiatop Heart Sunglasses for Women Candy Color Transparent Rimless Heart Glasses for Girls Cute Heart Shaped Sunglasses

Amazon

Kids and tweens can incorporate the Barbiecore look into almost any outfit with these pink heart-shaped sunglasses. The multipack includes two pairs of plastic sunglasses — a light pink and a rosy pink — and each pair has a non-slip nose bridge.

One happy customer was impressed that the “really durable” sunglasses stood up well after being worn by their 6-year-old and even their dog, while another shopper shared that their kid wore them to a Barbie-themed party and found the “great quality” sunglasses to be “surprisingly sturdy!” 

You can also opt for a two-pack of the light pink shade if your Barbie-loving child wants to match a friend or sibling. Just note that these glasses are sized best for big kids, tweens, and teens.

Keep reading for more Barbie-inspired picks for kids.

Gap Kids Ribbed Three-Piece Swim Set

GAP Kids Recycled Rib Rash Guard Swim Three-Piece

GAP

Perfashion Metallic Shorts in Pink

Amazon Perfashion Girls Metallic Shorts Sparkly Shiny Hot Pants Gold

Amazon

Kidpik Jean Jacket in Rosebloom

kidpik Girls Jean Jacket â Cute Colored Denim Jackets

GAP

Gap x Barbie Logo Graphic T-Shirt

Gap Ã Barbieâ¢ Kids 100% Organic Cotton Logo Graphic T-Shirt

Gap

Barbie Kids’ T-Shirts (3-Pack)

Target Barbie Girls 3 Pack T-Shirts Toddler to Big Kid

Target

City Threads Tiered Dress

Amazon City Threads Girls' Super Soft Cotton Long Sleeve Tiered Dress Princess Made in USA

Amazon

Barbie One-Piece Swimsuit

Amazon Barbie Girls' Swimsuit

Amazon

