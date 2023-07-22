Khloé Kardashian Shares Adorable Photos of Daughter True and Kim's Daughter Chicago in Kardashian Shirts

"They think this t-shirt thing is funny," Kardashian captioned the pics

Published on July 22, 2023
Khloe Kardashian Shares Adorable Photos of Daughter True and Kim's Daughter Chicago Wearing Hilarious Kardashian T-Shirts
Chicago West and True Thompson wear shirts with each other's moms featured on the front.

Khloe Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian is all for her daughter expressing herself — even if that means her wearing a T-shirt with her aunt Kim on it!

The mom of two, 39, shared a few photos to Instagram on Friday in which her 5-year-old daughter, True, and 5-year-old niece, Chicago, could be seen wearing hilarious T-shirts featuring images of each other's mom.

The screen-printed shirts featured both Khloé and Kim's names in large font, with a few images of the reality stars printed across the front.

"They think this t-shirt thing is funny," Kardashian captioned the images.

In the pics, the cousins smile big, exchange a hug and wrap their arms around each other — all while sporting some custom family merch!

The love for silly T-shirts certainly runs in the family, as back in June, Kim, 42, poked fun at her sister, Kendall Jenner, with a shirt featuring the faces of five NBA players she had been linked to in recent years.

Alongside the text “Kendall Starting Five," the shirt included images of Devin Booker, Blake Griffin, Ben Simmons, Jordan Clarkson and Kyle Kuzma — with Kendall's face placed right in the center.

According to Jenner, 27, she’s only actually dated Blake Griffin and Devin Booker. But her SKIMS founder sis also rocked the shirt in a trailer for the third season of The Kardashians, so the family doesn't seem to mind joking around about rumored romances.

Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian - CFDA Fashion Awards
Khloé and Kim Kardashian pose together at the CFDA Fashion Awards in 2022.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Before Khloé shared the latest pics of her daughter True alongside Kim's daughter Chicago, she updated fans during a recent episode of The Kardashians about how her youngest, 11-month-old Tatum, is growing fast.

While on her way to the People's Choice Awards with mom Kris Jenner, 67, and Malika Haqq, Kardashian noted that "the baby's going to be huge" and was already wearing 9-12 month-old-sized clothes at just 4 months old.

"Well he's gorgeous, so he can be all the big he wants to be," Haqq said.

Earlier in the season, Khloé shared an update about how her work toward bonding with Tatum — who she shares with Tristan Thompson — has gone so far. "Bonding with the baby has definitely gotten easier," she said.

"I love True's relationship with him, and this is going to be hard," she added of her trip to Milan to support sister Kim. "But travel Khloé is always fun. I'm just worried about having a good time and bringing good energy."

