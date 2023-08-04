Khloé Kardashian's Son Tatum Enjoys Quality Time with Cousin Dream After Celebrating His First Birthday

Khloé Kardashian's little boy is a beloved part of the cousins' crew

Published on August 4, 2023 11:32AM EDT
KhloÃ© Kardashian's Son Tatum Enjoys Quality Time with Cousin Dream at His First Birthday Party
Photo:

Rob Kardashian/Instagram

A lot of love surrounded Khloé Kardashian's son as he celebrated his first birthday.

On Instagram Thursday, the Kardashians star, 39, shared photos from son Tatum's first birthday party with family and friends late last week.

"🩵Tatum Turns 1 🩵," she captioned the shot, which shows the toddler sharing sweet moments with mom, sister True, 5, and cousins Dream, 6, — the daughter of Rob Kardashian — and North, 10 — daughter of Kim Kardashian.

KhloÃ© Kardashian's Son Tatum Enjoys Quality Time with Cousin Dream at His First Birthday Party

Rob Kardashian/Instagram

Later, brother Rob shared an adorable photo on his Instagram Story showing a sweet moment where Dream sits down and hugs her baby cousin, who sits on her lap atop a fuzzy beanbag-style chair in matching tie-dye two-piece outfits.

The Good American co-founder celebrated her little boy's "beautiful, gentle, loving, infectious spirit" in a birthday tribute early Friday morning.

"Happy birthday, my sweet son! I am a firm believer in that God gives you what you need and I needed you. God knew my heart needed you," she wrote. "I needed your sweet and precious Smile. I needed your angelic spirit. I needed a love only you could give me. I needed my son."

"I am so proud to be your mommy. So proud of the love and laughter we have in our house. So proud of your beautiful, gentle, loving, infectious spirit. You light up every single room."

Khloe Kardashian posts for Tatum Birthday

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

"There’s no denying that Everyone smiles when they look at you! Especially True 🥹 she is so proud to call you hers," she added of her 5-year-old, whom she also shares with Tristan Thompson.

"Tatum, You have changed mine and True’s lives forever. We both needed you. I knew she would be a fantastic, loving older sister, but I don’t think I ever could’ve imagined the love and bond you guys already have."

She concluded, "You both remind me so much of uncle Bob and I. It’s fitting since I think you look soooo much like your uncle. (Which means I think you look like my dad too) I cannot believe you are already one 🥹 happy first birthday my sweet sweet baby."

