Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True, 5, Helps Her Mom Make Homemade Pizza While on Italian Vacation

The 5-year-old helped her mom add cheese as they attended a pizza making class together on vacation

By Hannah Sacks
Published on September 4, 2023 03:35PM EDT
Khloe and True make pasta
Photo:

Kris Jenner/ Instagram

True Thompson is already helping her mom out in the kitchen!

On Saturday, Kris Jenner, 67, shared a series of photos on Instagram from her family's vacation to Italy, including a snap of her daughter Khloé Kardashian, 39, and her granddaughter True, 5, as they attended a pizza-making class.

In the photo, True stands in front of her mom as Kardashian reaches out to sprinkle some cheese on top of a layer of marinara sauce. The mother-daughter duo stands next to Kris, whose pizza is already half covered with cheese.

"Italy never tasted so good! 🇮🇹🍕🍝," the Kardashian matriarch captioned her post.

Kardashian shares her daughter and her son Tatum, 13 months, with ex Tristan Thompson.

Last week, the mom of two joked that she was "not ok" as her daughter headed to her first day of kindergarten. Sharing a carousel of photos and videos on Instagram, the Good American co-founder revealed that she was struggling with her emotions.

“🤍🩵💜🩷Kindergarten 🤍🩵💜🩷 For anyone wondering, no I’m not ok! 🥹” Kardashian wrote in her caption alongside snaps of True posing in her school uniform. 

“Next it will be prom 😫😩,” the Good American founder added.

Only a few days prior, the proud mom shared a few photos with her two kids as the family of three snuggled up together. “🐻🐻Mommy’s cubs 🐼🐼,” Kardashian wrote in her caption alongside the cute snaps. 

In the first photo, a blonde Kardashian pouted to the camera as a smiling Tatum sat on her lap. True grinned as she snuggled up beside them, wrapping her arms sweetly around her baby brother.

A second photo showed Kardashian and True happily smiling as they leaned their heads against each other. Kardashian had her arm around Tatum this time, as the baby boy sat in between them. 

“I just can’t handle it!!!!! You with Tristan Jr & Rob Jr.,” sister Kim Kardashian wrote in the comments, referring to her nephew’s resemblance to his uncle Rob, while singer Chloe Bailey added a heart eyes emoji in the comment section.

