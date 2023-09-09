Khloé Kardashian Wears Necklace with Names of Kids True and Tatum — Plus Niece Dream: See the Photo!

Khloé Kardashian is showing love for her family through her jewelry!

The Good American co-founder, 39, posted several videos on her Instagram Story Friday, in which she spoke about her new collaboration with sportswear brand Fabletics.

As she explained to her followers in one clip that she’d had “such a good day" visiting the Fabletics offices and getting to “meet all their employees,” a sweet silver necklace showing the names of her two children — Tatum, 13 months, and True, 5 — plus her niece Dream, 6, was visible over the reality star’s black sweater.

The jewelry piece featured True's name in the center, Tatum's name on the left side and Dream's name on the right, all spelled out in silver letters.

Kardashian shares True and Tatum with her ex Tristan Thompson, while Dream is the daughter of her brother Rob Kardashian and his ex, Blac Chyna.

Khloe Kardashian posts to her Instagram Story showing a sweet necklace. Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Earlier this year, a source close to the famous family told PEOPLE that Kardashian has an especially close relationship with her niece.

"True and Dream are best friends and love being together and that's the main reason why Khloé's with them so much," the source said, adding, "Aunt Khloé loves to be good to Dream and is always happy to take her. They're very close."

The reality star often shares social media posts that feature her niece, as well as with her two children.

Earlier this week, Kardashian posted a series of photos on her Snapchat Story that showed her two children at different points in their lives.

In one shot, which Kardashian captioned "These two are best friends," True held her baby brother.

Another snap, taken from behind, featured the two siblings as they looked out the window. "They are my everything," the reality star wrote over the photos.

One flashback pic even showed True carefully caressing the head of a then newborn Tatum. "My babies🤍," Kardashian wrote. "They will always have each other."

Khloe Kardashian with her daughter True and son Tatum. Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian's latest posts come after she and Thompson, 32, recently changed their son's name.

The mom of two initially listed Tatum's name as Baby Kardashian on his birth certificate — as at the time, she had yet to decide on a moniker.

However, documents obtained by PEOPLE earlier this month confirmed Kardashian and Thompson have legally changed their baby boy’s name.

A Los Angeles County judge granted the name change for the now 13-month-old on Aug. 31, which means he is officially known as Tatum Thompson.