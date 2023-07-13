Khloé Kardashian Vows to Never 'Forget' Ex Tristan Thompson's Misdeeds — but Can She Forgive Him?

Khloé Kardashian is ready to move on from Tristan Thompson, and with no hard feelings.

On Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, the 39-year-old reality star revealed she was ready to let go of the NBA player's misdeeds in order to find peace within herself.

The Good American founder shared the revelation while dining at a Mexican restaurant with her sister Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick. As the trio sat at the table, Kim, 42, revealed that Tristan, 32, had been looking to buy a house in their neighborhood of Hidden Hills, California.

Scott, 40, then asked Khloé where she stood with her ex and if there were “any chances” for a reconciliation. "Because if you felt like you wanted to open up your heart and forgive, I would support,” he added.

But Khloé quickly shut down any possibility of getting back together with the professional athlete, noting that she was “totally fine with him.”

"I don’t have any issues," the mom of two continued. “I just don’t have the energy for issues.”

In a confessional interview, a producer asked Khloé if she had forgiven Tristan for his indiscretions and she revealed that she had already let bygones be bygones.

“Yeah, I forgive Tristian,” she explained. “It doesn’t mean I forget what he’s done, but I forgive Tristan for me. Because I’ve got to let that s--- go, I need to for myself. I can’t move on with my life if I’m holding onto this bulls---."



Khloé and Tristan share daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 11-months.

Back in December 2021, the Lakers player made headlines when a woman named Maralee Nichols claimed that Tristan had fathered a child with her while he was still romantically involved with Khloé. He later confirmed the news on Instagram, apologizing to her in the process.

On season 2 of The Kardashians, the reality star announced that she had decided to welcome her second child with the basketball player via surrogate before the news of his infidelity.

In a previous episode of the reality show that aired this season, Khloé claimed that she was standing firm on creating boundaries within their co-parenting relationship while allowing Tristan to be a present father to their children.

"Tristan and I, we always get along great. Him and I have a great friendship relationship, we get along fine, and for my kids, I will put anything to the side," she said. "What's done is done, so what would I still be holding on to something for? I don’t need to 'punish' him because I'm not getting back with him."

She added, "There's still boundaries, I'm definitely putting my foot down around a lot of things. No one's just here chilling if there's no kids involved."

New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT on Hulu.