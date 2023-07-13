Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Share First Look at Baby Tatum's Face on 'The Kardashians'

This is the first time Tatum's face has been seen since his birth almost a year ago

By Hannah Sacks
Published on July 13, 2023 05:11PM EDT
tatum thompson face pic
Photo:

Hulu

Khloé Kardashian is finally debuting baby Tatum's face!

In the preview for next week's episode of The Kardashians, Khloé, sister Kim Kardashian, 42, and mom Kris Jenner, 67, are talking when Tristan Thompson, 32, walks into the room with baby Tatum, 11 months.

Unlike previous photos that Khloé has shared, the newborn's face is on full display. Tatum rests in his father's arms and wears a blue onesie.

"Thank you so much, from me and my family, I don't know what I would do without you guys right now," Tristan says, with the camera panning to a tear-filled Jenner.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

tatum thompson face pic

Hulu

Khloé and Thompson share daughter True, 5, and son Tatum. Thompson is also dad to son Prince Oliver, 6, and Theo, 19 months, from previous relationships.

On another episode of The Kardashians, the mom of two opened up about how she's working on her bond with son Tatum after having some struggles in the beginning.

"The first couple months are really wild," she said with a laugh. "He sleeps until 4 a.m. every night right now and that's just a godsend because the beginning is really crazy."

"You just forget how mind-boggling the beginning is, because no one would do it again and again if they remembered how torturous the beginning is," she shared in a confessional.

Later in the season, Khloé shared an update about how her work toward bonding with Tatum has gone. "Bonding with the baby has definitely gotten easier," she said.

"I love True's relationship with him, and this is going to be hard," she said of her trip to Milan to support sister Kim. "But travel Khloé is always fun. I'm just worried about having a good time and bringing good energy."

Related Articles
nick cannon shares pics of kids on instagram stories
Nick Cannon Shares Sweet Photos of His Babies Spending Time Together: 'So Grateful For This'
Chainz brought along his look-alike son Halo Epps to the red carpet at the 2023 ESPY Awards
2 Chainz Strikes a Pose with Son Halo During Father-Son Night Out at the ESPYs: 'Had a Great Time'
Khloe Kardashian Shuts Down Criticism of Blac Chyna After 'The Kardashians' Finale: 'Doing Her Best'
Khloé Kardashian Shuts Down Criticism of Blac Chyna as a Mom: She's 'Doing the Best She Can'
Andy Cohen and his kids
Andy Cohen Questions If He Can Take Baths with Daughter Lucy: ‘I Need to Start Locking It Up’
Cardi B kids
Why Cardi B Takes Her Kids Back to the Bronx: That Community Is 'Part of Their Identity'
Brie Bella attends Brie and Nikki Bella's live edition of SiriusXM's The Bellas Podcast
Brie Bella Says Raising a Toddler is Tougher Than Wrestling: ‘There's No 1, 2, 3, Tap’ (Exclusive)
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Baby Bump in Black Cut-Out Swimsuit and Leopard Print Bikini as She Enjoys Dip in the Ocean
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Black Cut-Out Swimsuit on Hawaii Beach Day
naomi osaka nursery
Naomi Osaka Shares First Look at Baby Daughter Shai's 'Peaceful and Serene' Nursery (Exclusive)
Tiffany Chen recently gave birth to her first child with partner Robert De Niro. Tomorrow, she reveals a postpartum complication to co-host Gayle King
Tiffany Chen Reveals She Lost 'All Facial Functions' After Welcoming Baby with Robert De Niro
kourtney kardashian bump
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Bares Her Bump in Pink One-Piece While on Vacation: 'Aloha'
Pregnant Serena Williams Enjoys Italian Cooking Class with Daughter Olympia: 'We Know How to Focus'
Pregnant Serena Williams Enjoys Italian Cooking Class with Daughter Olympia: 'We Know How to Focus'
SUNNY HOSTIN
Sunny Hostin Discourages Daughter, 17, from Wearing Crop Tops Because of ‘Nasty Men’ Sexualizing Her
Khloe Kardashian, Dream Good American
Khloé Kardashian Shares Photo of Niece 'Dreamy Dream' as She Helps Out at Good American Store
Clare Crawley Is Pregnant! 'The Bachelorette' Alum Expecting First Baby with Husband Ryan Dawkins
'The Bachelorette' 's Clare Crawley Expecting First Baby with Husband Ryan Dawkins: 'Miracles Happen'
Naomi Osaka and YBN Cordae attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Washington Wizards at Staples Center on December 01, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Naomi Osaka's Boyfriend Cordae Reveals Baby Daughter's Name While Performing
Khloe Kardashian Posts Cute Photo with Niece Dream: âSuch A Loveâ
Khloé Kardashian Says Brother Rob Is the 'Best Dad I Know' as She Praises His Parenting of Daughter Dream