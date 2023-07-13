Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Share First Look at Baby Tatum's Face on 'The Kardashians'

Khloé Kardashian is finally debuting baby Tatum's face!

In the preview for next week's episode of The Kardashians, Khloé, sister Kim Kardashian, 42, and mom Kris Jenner, 67, are talking when Tristan Thompson, 32, walks into the room with baby Tatum, 11 months.

Unlike previous photos that Khloé has shared, the newborn's face is on full display. Tatum rests in his father's arms and wears a blue onesie.

"Thank you so much, from me and my family, I don't know what I would do without you guys right now," Tristan says, with the camera panning to a tear-filled Jenner.

Hulu

Khloé and Thompson share daughter True, 5, and son Tatum. Thompson is also dad to son Prince Oliver, 6, and Theo, 19 months, from previous relationships.

On another episode of The Kardashians, the mom of two opened up about how she's working on her bond with son Tatum after having some struggles in the beginning.

"The first couple months are really wild," she said with a laugh. "He sleeps until 4 a.m. every night right now and that's just a godsend because the beginning is really crazy."

"You just forget how mind-boggling the beginning is, because no one would do it again and again if they remembered how torturous the beginning is," she shared in a confessional.

Later in the season, Khloé shared an update about how her work toward bonding with Tatum has gone. "Bonding with the baby has definitely gotten easier," she said.

"I love True's relationship with him, and this is going to be hard," she said of her trip to Milan to support sister Kim. "But travel Khloé is always fun. I'm just worried about having a good time and bringing good energy."