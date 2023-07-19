Khloé Kardashian Just Threw It Back to the Early Aughts with This Corset and Sweatpants Look

If Khloé Kardashian has anything to say about it, Y2K fashion's comeback is far from fizzling out.

On Tuesday, The Kardashians star, 39, shared her latest OOTD TikTok — and it's an early aughts classic. The video showed her strutting her stuff in what appeared to be a photo studio, dressed in a velvety light gray corset, matching high-waist baggy sweatpants, a pair of knee-high black boots, and some oversized shades.

She seemed to be really feeling her outfit as she partially removed her gray trench coat so it hung at her elbows, before twirling for the camera. The clip was set to the Fugees' 1996 hit "Killing Me Softly," which Kardashian lip-synched along to.

Corsets and pants — whether cargo style or low-slung — were a major trend in the early 2000s. Some of the biggest stars of the decade, including Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears, rocked the underwear-as-outerwear look back in the day. Now, the corset-pants combo is back, popping up on celebs like Kardashian and her sisters, Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid, and Irina Shayk.

Kardashian previously wore a different take on the trend in an Instagram photo shared in April. She posed outdoors by a pink car, dressed in a corset-style sheer collared shirt and jeans with exaggerated rips across the front.

Kardashian has been on a bit of an early aughts fashion kick lately. In December, she posted a series of photos on Instagram to promote a new pair of over-the-knee slouch boots that were launching under her Good American brand. She wore an icon of aughts style in the shots: the denim micro miniskirt.

The reality star recently had a little fashion fun with her daughter and her niece. In several Instagram posts on July 6, Kardashian shared videos from a sleepover with True, 5, and Rob Kardashian’s 6½-year-old daughter, Dream — which included a revival of the “fancy girls” moniker she and True first adopted in March.

Khloé Kardashian, her niece Dream and daughter True have a "fancy girls" sleepover. Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

“We are called the fancy girls,” Kardashian — who wore a giant faux-fur pink jacket for the occasion — rapped at the beginning of the first post. “I have my hot-pink coat. And no it’s not real fur, before you try to talk to me about it. It’s not real fur, you wanna check the tag? Check the tag. I don’t wanna hear any of your nonsense.”

The mom of two then called over True and Dream. Dressed in a pink Hello Kitty T-shirt and stylish shades, True stepped up first to perform her "fancy girl" rhymes.

“I’m the fancy girl. We have three fancy girls and we’re not the same. All of us have different names. There’s Dream and Mommy, True and Dream, it could be the best sleepover every time,” she rapped, before Khloé responded with a delighted, “Yeah!”



Kardashian and True first introduced the fancy girls earlier this year. In an Instagram post from March 1, the mom and daughter enjoyed some closet dress-up time in a cute video.

"Sometimes we are fancy, sometimes we are fancy–hey!" True sang. "We're fancy with these hats, 'cause abracadabra."

With both wearing oversized hats and sunglasses, Kardashian played along, singing, " 'Cause abracadabra, we are fancy girls."

"And we are fancy girls all the time!" True said, clapping her hands to the beat of her tune. "We know how to do it all the time."

"More 6 a.m. fancy talks on TikTok," Kardashian captioned the cute video.