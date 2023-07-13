Khloé Kardashian Teases Rob Will Rejoin Family's Show 'Soon' and Says 'He Talks About It a Lot'

Rob previously appeared on E!'s 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' as well as 'Rob & Chyna' before ultimately deciding to take a step back from the public eye

By
Joelle Goldstein
Joelle Goldstein
Published on July 13, 2023 12:00AM EDT
Khloé Kardashian and Rob Kardashian.

Khloé Kardashian is giving fans something to look forward to!

During Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Khloé, 39, revealed that her brother Rob Kardashian may finally return to the family's reality series, years after he retreated from the spotlight.

"I do think Rob would come back to the show," Khloé shared after being asked by a producer if Rob, 36, would ever appear on the Hulu series. "He talks about it a lot, he does, but I do know that Rob has been through a lot personally."

"He's literally the best dad I know and I'm so proud of him for that," she continued of Rob, who shares daughter Dream, 6, with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna. "And I know that he is feeling really good about himself and I'm happy for him so I have faith that, soon, he’ll be back on the show."

Rob previously appeared on E!'s Keeping Up with the Kardashians as well as Rob & Chyna, but he took a step back from the public eye and decided to live life away from the cameras — particularly amid the turmoil with Chyna, which included revenge porn, drug abuse, alcohol abuse and infidelity claims and a defamation lawsuit filed by the model against Rob's family.

Despite his need for privacy, the Arthur George designer has continued to make rare appearances at family gatherings. He made a brief cameo during a May 2022 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians where he was attending mom Kris Jenner's 66th birthday party and also appeared at Kris's fun-filled 67th birthday bash in November 2022.

"He has his moods," his sister Kim Kardashian previously said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2019. "Sometimes he's like, 'Look, I didn't sign up for this,' and then sometimes he's like, 'I'm cool to do it.'"

Khloé also spoke about her brother on Daily Pop in July 2020, saying, "He's at things a lot, we just always respect his privacy. He's so handsome, he's such a good person and I just love him. And I love that he's getting a positive response because it's just gassing him up more. It makes him feel really good and confident. That's all I want for my brother, is to feel good about himself."

Elsewhere in Thursday's episode, Khloé raved about the way Rob has raised Dream over the years.

"Rob does such an incredible job with her and I'm just there to help whenever he needs," she said in a confessional. "Rob and I are crazy close to one another, I mean we've always been."

She also made a dig about Chyna's defamation lawsuit, telling producers: "I do not have a relationship with Dream’s mom. It's hard to have a relationship with someone when they sue you for hundreds of millions of dollars."

New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT on Hulu.

