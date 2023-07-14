Khloé Kardashian Slams Belief She's Closest with Niece Dream: 'I Love All of My Nieces and Nephews'

Khloé Kardashian is setting the record straight.

In a recent episode of The Kardashians season 3, fans saw the Good American co-founder, 39, help brother Rob Kardashian get together a party for his daughter, Dream, on her 6th birthday.

Comments about Khloé's involvement in Dream's upbringing caused the reality star to later come out with a statement addressing the idea she plays favorites among her nieces and nephews.

"It saddens me to see clickbait headlines that are taken out of context or twisted to be something it's not," she wrote on her Instagram Stories Thursday.

Hulu

"I love ALL of my nieces and nephews more than I can express. Dream and I are particularly close. My brother and I are extremely close. I am with Dream all the time because I'm with my brother all of the time," she explained. "I love her beyond measure. True and Dream are best friends and I feel so incredibly blessed they have this relationship.

Khloé continued, "I consider ALL of my nieces and nephews my babies. I even consider my sisters my babies. I take pride in this love and always have."

Instagram/khloekardashian

"I wholeheartedly believe that it takes a village to raise a child. Life is full of ups and downs and I am proud that we have a family that can lean on one another. That's what family does."

She concluded, "We are a tribe and all of us will always be there for one another. Especially the babies!"

In March, a source close to the family told PEOPLE that Khloé has an especially close relationship with her niece, who is often photographed with her daughter True, 5.

"True and Dream are best friends and love being together and that's the main reason why Khloé's with them so much," the source said. "Aunt Khloé loves to be good to Dream and is always happy to take her. They're very close."

