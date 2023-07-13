Khloé Kardashian Shuts Down Criticism of Blac Chyna as a Mom: She's 'Doing the Best She Can'

"Please stop pinning us against one another. Life is hard enough," Khloé Kardashian urged viewers

Published on July 13, 2023 04:46PM EDT
Photo:

Instagram/khloekardashianInstagram/blacchyna

Khloé Kardashian is happy to be a support system to her entire family.

The Good American co-founder, 39, addressed the conversation around her being "like a third parent" to niece Dream, 6, following a recent episode of season 3 ofThe Kardashians, in an Instagram Story Thursday.

"It saddens me to see clickbait headlines that are taken out of context or twisted to be something it's not," she began, explaining that she loves all of her nieces and nephews and is dedicated to being a big part of all their lives.

rob-kardashian-blac-chyna-dream-kardashian-disney.jpg

Pointing to criticism of her helping brother Rob Kardashian, 36, get together a birthday party for Dream, she said, "Life is challenging enough. I hate how something so sweet as Dream's 6th birthday is getting twisted."

"Rob is doing the best he can as a parent and in life. Angela is doing the best she can as a parent and in life," she said, referring to Rob's co-parent Blac Chyna (born Angela White).

"I am doing the best I can as a parent and in life. We are ALL trying to do our best in life," she continued. "Our children are healthy and happy! Most of all they are LOVED!! LOVED by everyone in our tribe."

Khloe Kardashian Shuts Down Criticism of Blac Chyna After 'The Kardashians' Finale: 'Doing Her Best'

Instagram/khloekardashian

"I'm sure the narrative of 'The Kardashians VS Chyna' is more fun to read about, but there really is nothing there anymore. The focus is on Dream and her happiness and making sure she feels unconditional love at her mommy's house, her daddy's house, and any family member's house for that matter."

"Please stop pinning us against one another. Life is hard enough," she concluded. "Let's try to lead with love and understanding, especially when children are involved who may see your clickbait one day."

Chatting with host Sway on Sway In The Morning in April, Chyna said she "can't control if Khloé is watching Dream at Rob's house."

“We share 50/50 custody,” she said. “I cannot control if Khloé is watching Dream at Rob’s house. That’s when he has his daughter.”

