Khloé Kardashian Shares Adorable Video of Daughter True Having Some Dramatic Fun in the Pool

True has been having quite the summer of fun, having previously created a rap during a sleepover and practiced her dancing in the past month

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 5, 2023 11:35AM EDT
Khloe Kardashian Shares Adorable Video of Daughter True Having Fun in the Pool
Photo:

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True is soaking up the summer sun!

The Kardashians star, 39, captured an adorable video of her 5-year-old daughter True having a hilariously dramatic moment while entering the pool on Friday.

On her Instagram Story, Kardashian posted a clip that showed True with what appeared to be her cousin Dream, 7, slowly getting into a pool. In the shot, the girls each wore a tie-dye bathing suit with multiple colors and had their hair tied back as they got ready to swim.

True waded into the water with the other little girl, before they both paused as they approached a slightly deeper part of the pool.

"You going to go first?" True is heard asking, before her pool pal replies "No you can go first,."

The pair then decided to hold hands and go deeper into the pool together, but not without a little excitement! Both girls stepped down into the pool until they were submerged halfway in, letting out some loud shouts of "Waaaaaah!" and a few chuckles.

Khloe Kardashian Shares Adorable Video of Daughter True Having Fun in the Pool
True enters the pool hand-in-hand with what appears to be her cousin Dream, 7.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian has been having some fun sharing her eldest child’s latest adventures and experiences throughout the years on her social media.

Last month, she posted a video of True and Dream showing off their musical prowess on Instagram as the self dubbed “fancy girls” during a sleepover.

In the video, True, dressed in a pink Hello Kitty T-shirt and stylish shades, stepped up first to perform her "fancy girl" rhymes before Dream, decked out in an Argentina soccer uniform, also shared some bars. 

She also videoed the girls practicing a dance routine set to the song “Could Have Been Me” from Sing 2 in her dining room alongside her brother and Dream’s dad, Rob Kardashian. They also showed off their moves to the beat of Nicki Minaj’s “Starships” and Moana’s “How Far I’ll Go.”

Despite the fun times, Kardashian has also previously lamented about her daughter growing up so fast on social media. 

"Yesterday was True's 5th birthday and I'm so happy for her, but it's just so sad how quickly our kids grow," the Good American co-founder shared in April.

The mom of two admitted she was "sobbing" at the milestone celebration.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

"True has changed my life in ways I could never express," she said on her Instagram Story at the time. "I am so emotional over her getting older. What is wrong with me lol."

"A walk down memory lane... Sobbing," she continued, referencing several throwback pictures she shared on her Stories. "True I love you beyond measure."

Related Articles
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Says She's 'Living in a Barbie World' as She Shows Off All Pink Outfit
Khloe Kardashian Corset and Sweatpants TikTok
Khloé Kardashian Just Threw It Back to the Early Aughts with This Corset and Sweatpants Look
Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Photo of Son Aire Holding Hands with Khloe Kardashian's Son Tatum
Kylie Jenner Shares 'Belated Birthday' Photo of Son Aire Holding Hands with Khloé Kardashian's Son Tatum
Khloe Kardashian rap sleepover True Dream
Khloé Kardashian and Daughter True Bring Back 'Fancy Girls' for Sleepover with Dream — See the Cute Clips
Khloe Kardashian, Dream Good American
Khloé Kardashian Shares Photo of Niece 'Dreamy Dream' as She Helps Out at Good American Store
Â Khloe Kardashian Shares Cute Videos of True and Dream Performing Dance Routine
Khloé Kardashian Shares Cute Videos of True and Dream Performing Dance Routine as Brother Rob Watches
Penelope Turns 11! See the Sweet Birthday Tributes from Aunts Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Grandma Kris Jenner
Penelope Disick Turns 11! See the Sweet Birthday Tributes from Grandma Kris Jenner and More
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Throwback Video of 'Wonderful' Daughter Penelope for 11th Birthday
Khloé Kardashian Films Cute TikTok Dance with Daughter True — Who Also Directs it!
Khloé Kardashian Shares Clip of Cute Scooter Dance with Daughter True — Who Directs the Video!
Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Mother's Day Gifts from Daughter True and Niece Dream: 'Crying'
Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Mother's Day Gifts from Daughter True and Niece Dream: 'Crying'
Kim Kardashian and Sister Khloe Attend Barbie World with Daughters and Nieces
Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian Enjoy 'Barbie World Trip' with Chicago, True, Stormi and Dream
Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Photo of 'Cousins Crew,' True, Dream, Chicago and Psalm
Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Look at 'Cousins Crew,' True, Dream, Chicago and Psalm — See the Photo!
Khloe Kardashian with her children
All About Khloé Kardashian's 2 Kids, True and Tatum
KhloÃ© Kardashian True Thompson T-Shirt
Khloé Kardashian's Daughter Shows Off Another Iconic Tee — This Time Featuring Aunt Kylie Jenner
Khloé Kardashian Is 'Sobbing' as She Celebrates Daughter True's 5th Birthday with Throwback Photos
Khloé Kardashian Is 'Sobbing' as She Celebrates Daughter True's 5th Birthday with Throwback Photos
Khloe Kardashian brings her toddler with her to the gym
Khloé Kardashian's Baby Boy Watches Her Work Out at the Gym — See the Adorable Videos