Khloé Kardashian Shares Adorable Video of Daughter True Having Some Dramatic Fun in the Pool

Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True is soaking up the summer sun!

The Kardashians star, 39, captured an adorable video of her 5-year-old daughter True having a hilariously dramatic moment while entering the pool on Friday.

On her Instagram Story, Kardashian posted a clip that showed True with what appeared to be her cousin Dream, 7, slowly getting into a pool. In the shot, the girls each wore a tie-dye bathing suit with multiple colors and had their hair tied back as they got ready to swim.

True waded into the water with the other little girl, before they both paused as they approached a slightly deeper part of the pool.

"You going to go first?" True is heard asking, before her pool pal replies "No you can go first,."

The pair then decided to hold hands and go deeper into the pool together, but not without a little excitement! Both girls stepped down into the pool until they were submerged halfway in, letting out some loud shouts of "Waaaaaah!" and a few chuckles.

True enters the pool hand-in-hand with what appears to be her cousin Dream, 7. Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian has been having some fun sharing her eldest child’s latest adventures and experiences throughout the years on her social media.

Last month, she posted a video of True and Dream showing off their musical prowess on Instagram as the self dubbed “fancy girls” during a sleepover.

In the video, True, dressed in a pink Hello Kitty T-shirt and stylish shades, stepped up first to perform her "fancy girl" rhymes before Dream, decked out in an Argentina soccer uniform, also shared some bars.

She also videoed the girls practicing a dance routine set to the song “Could Have Been Me” from Sing 2 in her dining room alongside her brother and Dream’s dad, Rob Kardashian. They also showed off their moves to the beat of Nicki Minaj’s “Starships” and Moana’s “How Far I’ll Go.”

Despite the fun times, Kardashian has also previously lamented about her daughter growing up so fast on social media.

"Yesterday was True's 5th birthday and I'm so happy for her, but it's just so sad how quickly our kids grow," the Good American co-founder shared in April.

The mom of two admitted she was "sobbing" at the milestone celebration.

"True has changed my life in ways I could never express," she said on her Instagram Story at the time. "I am so emotional over her getting older. What is wrong with me lol."

"A walk down memory lane... Sobbing," she continued, referencing several throwback pictures she shared on her Stories. "True I love you beyond measure."

