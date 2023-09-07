Khloé Kardashian Shares Unseen Photos of Daughter True, Son Tatum: 'They'll Always Have Each Other'

Khloé Kardashian is loving the bond between her babies.

In a series of photos shared on her Snapchat Story on Wednesday, the Good American co-founder, 39, shared photos of son Tatum, 13 months, and True, 5, at different points since becoming a mom of two.

"These two are best friends," she captioned one shot where True holds Tatum.

In another photo from behind, showing the siblings looking out the window together, she wrote, "They are my everything."

In another sweet shot, True carefully caresses a then newborn Tatum's head, which Khloé captioned, "My babies🤍."

"They will always have each other," she concluded.

Kardashian shares her two kids with ex Tristan Thomspon, who celebrated Tatum on his first birthday in late July.

“Tatum!! Happy birthday my son!” Thompson wrote alongside photos shared on Instagram. “You are a reminder of what life represents to me.”

“You have taught me every loss comes a lesson and you are my gift,” he continued. “You are my reminder of all of God’s messages. You are the reason that I began my story.”

Thompson also addressed “mistakes” in the sweet post, but noted that it is possible to start over.

“The mistakes along the way are lessons not failures. There is no expiration date to reinventing yourself. Tatum, your sweet soul reminds me of God’s grace. You are a future king my son and I am so blessed to be your DaDa!” he said, concluding the post.

Last week, a Los Angeles county judge granted the name change for the now 13-month-old, officially decreeing him Tatum Thompson.

Per California law, new parents can pick whether they'd like their child to have the father's last name, the mother's last name or a combination of both, with whatever the parent chooses being permanent unless a court order dictates otherwise.

