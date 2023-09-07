Khloé Kardashian Shares Unseen Photos of Daughter True, Son Tatum: 'They'll Always Have Each Other'

Khloé Kardashian is treasuring the bond between her kids

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 7, 2023 06:30PM EDT
KhloÃ© Kardashian Shares Photos of Daughter True, Son Tatum: 'They'll Always Have Each Other'
True and Tatum. Photo:

Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

Khloé Kardashian is loving the bond between her babies.

In a series of photos shared on her Snapchat Story on Wednesday, the Good American co-founder, 39, shared photos of son Tatum, 13 months, and True, 5, at different points since becoming a mom of two.

"These two are best friends," she captioned one shot where True holds Tatum.

In another photo from behind, showing the siblings looking out the window together, she wrote, "They are my everything."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

KhloÃ© Kardashian Shares Photos of Daughter True, Son Tatum: 'They'll Always Have Each Other'

Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

In another sweet shot, True carefully caresses a then newborn Tatum's head, which Khloé captioned, "My babies🤍."

"They will always have each other," she concluded.

KhloÃ© Kardashian Shares Photos of Daughter True, Son Tatum: 'They'll Always Have Each Other'
Tatum and True looking out the window.

Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

Kardashian shares her two kids with ex Tristan Thomspon, who celebrated Tatum on his first birthday in late July.

“Tatum!! Happy birthday my son!” Thompson wrote alongside photos shared on Instagram. “You are a reminder of what life represents to me.”

“You have taught me every loss comes a lesson and you are my gift,” he continued. “You are my reminder of all of God’s messages. You are the reason that I began my story.” 

Thompson also addressed “mistakes” in the sweet post, but noted that it is possible to start over.

“The mistakes along the way are lessons not failures. There is no expiration date to reinventing yourself. Tatum, your sweet soul reminds me of God’s grace. You are a future king my son and I am so blessed to be your DaDa!” he said, concluding the post. 

KhloÃ© Kardashian Shares Photos of Daughter True, Son Tatum: 'They'll Always Have Each Other'

Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

Last week, a Los Angeles county judge granted the name change for the now 13-month-old, officially decreeing him Tatum Thompson.

Per California law, new parents can pick whether they'd like their child to have the father's last name, the mother's last name or a combination of both, with whatever the parent chooses being permanent unless a court order dictates otherwise.

Related Articles
US Singer Marc Anthony (C) poses with his sons Ryan Adrian MuÃ±iz (L) and Cristian Marcus MuÃ±iz during the ceremony for Anthony's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Marc Anthony Joined by Sons Ryan and Cristian During Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony
Savannah James Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Zhuri on Her First Day of Third Grade: 'Here She Comes'
Savannah James Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Zhuri on First Day of Third Grade: 'Here She Comes'
ant anstead hudson birthday
Ant Anstead Celebrates 'Glowing Ball of Joy' Son Hudson's 4th Birthday: 'Grateful to Be Your Daddo'
Mariska Hargitay and August Hermann are seen at the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships
Mariska Hargitay Sits Courtside with 17-Year-Old Son August at the U.S. Open — See the Rare Shot!
Larry Birkhead Says Anna Nicole Smith 'Would Be So Proud' of Daughter Dannielynn in 17th Birthday Tribute
Larry Birkhead Says Anna Nicole Smith 'Would Be So Proud' of Daughter Dannielynn in 17th Birthday Tribute
Hilaria Baldwin Shares Wishes for a 'Wonderful School Year' Alongside First Day Photos for All Seven Kids
Hilaria Baldwin Shares First Day Photos for All 7 Kids, Wishes for a 'Wonderful School Year'
teresa giudice kids first day of school
Teresa Giudice 'Cannot Believe' Two of Her Daughters Are in High School: 'So Proud of Both of You'
Khloe Kardashian and tatum
Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Photo of Son Tatum Bundled Up: 'Good Morning Baby Boy'
daphne oz first day of school
Daphne Oz Celebrates First Day of School for Her Four Kids, Jokes They Wanted to 'Stay at the Beach'
Elon Musk Reveals His Toddler Twins Names, Says He Can't Just Sit Around and Do Nothing About AI
Elon Musk Reveals First Photo and Names of His Toddler Twins, a Son and Daughter, with Shivon Zilis
Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers speaks during SiriusXM Hits 1 Celebrity Session
Joe Jonas Steps Out for Breakfast with His Two Daughters amid Divorce from Sophie Turner
Jessica Alba instagram Hayes kindergarten 09 06 23
Jessica Alba Shares Photos of Son Hayes’ First Day of Kindergarten: ‘My Handsome Boy’
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian arrive at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Travis Barker Speaks Out After Kourtney Kardashian's 'Life-Threatening' Fetal Surgery: 'God Is Great'
christina hall
Christina Hall Celebrates Son Hudson's 4th Birthday: 'So Sweet, Smart and Funny'
Brandy Thanks Daughter Sy'Rai for Fun Night Out at BeyoncÃ©'s Renaissance World Tour: 'My Sweet Girl'
Brandy Thanks Daughter Sy'Rai for Fun Night Out at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour: 'My Sweet Girl'
allison holker and daughter beyonce
Allison Holker and 15-Year-Old Daughter Weslie Step Out for 'Most Incredible Night' at Beyoncé Concert