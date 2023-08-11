Khloé Kardashian Reflects on Being Pregnant at Same Time as Sister Kylie Jenner in Throwback Photo

In honor of Kylie's 26th birthday, Khloé shared a sweet photo from when the two were pregnant together

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 11, 2023 11:39AM EDT
Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka
Photo:

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Khloé Kardashian is reflecting on a special time in her life.

For sister Kylie Jenner's 26th birthday, the Good American founder, 39, shared a series of photos of the two of them throughout the years. In one throwback photo, Jenner and Kardashian pose next to each other and bare their identical bumps.

The photo, which seems to have been taken when Kardashian was pregnant with her daughter True, 5, and Jenner was pregnant with her daughter Stormi, also 5, is tinged in red.

"To the mother of all mothers. To the girl who can make anyone feel as if the universe is on their side," Kardashian wrote in her caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

khloe and kylie pregnant together

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

True and Stormi were born just over two months apart in 2018. Kardashian shares True with ex Tristan Thompson, as well as 12-month-old son Tatum, while Jenner shares Stormi and son Aire, 18 months, with ex Travis Scott.

For Kardashian's son Tatum's first birthday this year, Jenner posted an adorable photo of her son Aire holding hands with Tatum and shared an adorable message for her nephew's special day.

"Happy belated birthday Tatum," Jenner captioned the pic on her Instagram Story. "We love you. Aire['s] best friend for life."

In April 2021, Kardashian and Jenner's daughters were seemingly attached at the hip as they vacationed in Palm Springs with their famous moms for Easter.

In one sweet video, the young cousins even danced together while listening to music outside.

Kardashian shared a video of their dance to her Instagram Story, showing the two toddlers, both wearing sundresses, swaying together to the music. Jenner also posted footage of the duo holding hands as they walked together.

"These two," the Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned the post.

Related Articles
Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Photo of Son Aire Holding Hands with Khloe Kardashian's Son Tatum
Kylie Jenner Shares 'Belated Birthday' Photo of Son Aire Holding Hands with Khloé Kardashian's Son Tatum
true and stormi
Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True and Niece Stormi Adorably Dance Together During Family Trip
Khloe Kourteney Kardashian 08 04 23
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Wears Sheer One-Piece (and Shows Off Her Bump!) at Nephew Tatum's Party
Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Kim Kardashian and Sister Khloé Celebrate Kylie Jenner's 26th Birthday: 'The Mother of All Mothers'
KhloÃ© Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Pose Together with Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian at Son's Birthday
Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Pose with Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian at Son Tatum's Birthday
Kylie Jenner birthday bikini photos
Kylie Jenner Rings in 26th Birthday with Sultry Beachside Bikini Photos
Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
Kendall Jenner Wishes 'Tiny Baby Sister' Kylie a Happy 26th Birthday
KhloÃ© Kardashian's Son Tatum Enjoys Quality Time with Cousin Dream at His First Birthday Party
Khloé Kardashian's Son Tatum Enjoys Quality Time with Cousin Dream After Celebrating His First Birthday
Khole Kardashian shares pic of daughter True Thompson with a cast
Khloé Kardashian Reveals Daughter True, Cousin Psalm Both Have Broken Arms: 'Cousin Cast Club'
Khloe Kardashian Celebrates Son Tatum's First Birthday With Adorable Space Theme Party
Khloé Kardashian Celebrates Son Tatum's 1st Birthday with Adorable Space-Themed Party
Khloe Kardashian posts for Tatum Birthday
Khloé Kardashian Praises Son Tatum as Her 'Sweet, Sweet Baby' as She Celebrates His First Birthday
Khloe Kardashian Amari
Khloé Kardashian Quietly Took in Tristan Thompson and Brother Amari After Vowing 'We Will All Look After Him'
travis scott, Stormi
Kylie Jenner's 5-Year-Old Daughter Stormi Has Sweet Cameo on Dad Travis Scott's Album 'Utopia'
Kim Kardashian Says Khloe Kardashian's Son Tatum Is the Happiest Baby in First Birthday Tribute
Kim Kardashian Says Khloé Kardashian's Son Tatum Is the 'Happiest Baby' in First Birthday Tribute
Kylie Jenner Celebrates as Daughter Stormi, 5, Graduates Pre-Kindergarten: 'My Sweet Girl'
Kylie Jenner Admits She'd Be 'Heartbroken' If Daughter Stormi Sought Plastic Surgery as a Teen
Kylie Jenner Celebrates as Daughter Stormi, 5, Graduates Pre-Kindergarten: 'My Sweet Girl'
Kylie Jenner Explains Why Having Daughter Stormi Made Her Less Insecure About Her 'Dopey' Ears