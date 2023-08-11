Khloé Kardashian Reflects on Being Pregnant at Same Time as Sister Kylie Jenner in Throwback Photo

Khloé Kardashian is reflecting on a special time in her life.

For sister Kylie Jenner's 26th birthday, the Good American founder, 39, shared a series of photos of the two of them throughout the years. In one throwback photo, Jenner and Kardashian pose next to each other and bare their identical bumps.

The photo, which seems to have been taken when Kardashian was pregnant with her daughter True, 5, and Jenner was pregnant with her daughter Stormi, also 5, is tinged in red.

"To the mother of all mothers. To the girl who can make anyone feel as if the universe is on their side," Kardashian wrote in her caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

True and Stormi were born just over two months apart in 2018. Kardashian shares True with ex Tristan Thompson, as well as 12-month-old son Tatum, while Jenner shares Stormi and son Aire, 18 months, with ex Travis Scott.

For Kardashian's son Tatum's first birthday this year, Jenner posted an adorable photo of her son Aire holding hands with Tatum and shared an adorable message for her nephew's special day.

"Happy belated birthday Tatum," Jenner captioned the pic on her Instagram Story. "We love you. Aire['s] best friend for life."

In April 2021, Kardashian and Jenner's daughters were seemingly attached at the hip as they vacationed in Palm Springs with their famous moms for Easter.

In one sweet video, the young cousins even danced together while listening to music outside.

Kardashian shared a video of their dance to her Instagram Story, showing the two toddlers, both wearing sundresses, swaying together to the music. Jenner also posted footage of the duo holding hands as they walked together.

"These two," the Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned the post.

