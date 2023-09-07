Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Photo of Son Tatum Bundled Up: 'Good Morning Baby Boy'

Khloé Kardashian's baby boy is the cutest little bear!

Sharing an adorable photo of her bundled-up son Tatum, 13 months, on her Snapchat Story on Wednesday, the mom of two wrote, "Good morning baby boy💙👶🏻."

Tatum smiles at the camera from his stroller, where he's cozy in a blue-gray fleecy onesie with teddy bear ears.

Khloé Kardashian's photo of son Tatum. Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

The Kardashians star has been enjoying a bear theme when it comes to her two little ones. Sharing a photo with Tatum and True, 5, on Instagram last week, Khloé wrote, “🐻🐻Mommy’s cubs 🐼🐼."

In the first photo, a blonde Kardashian pouted to the camera as a slightly smiling Tatum sat on her lap. True grinned as she sat beside them and had her arms wrapped sweetly around her baby brother.

A second photo showed Kardashian and True happily smiling as they leaned their heads against each other’s. Kardashian had her arm around Tatum this time, as the baby boy sat in between them.

“I just can’t handle it!!!!! You with Tristan Jr & Rob Jr.,” sister Kim Kardashian wrote in response, referring to her nephew’s resemblance to his uncle Rob.

Khloé Kardashian poses with Tatum and True. Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian shares daughter True and son Tatum with ex Tristan Thomspon. Kardashian announced last year that she had welcomed her son via surrogate. The reality star revealed Tatum’s name in the season 3 premiere of The Kardashians in May.

Last week, the mom posted a carousel of photos and video documenting her daughter True on her first day at Kindergarten on Instagram and revealed she was struggling with her emotions.

“🤍🩵💜🩷Kindergarten 🤍🩵💜🩷 For anyone wondering, no I’m not ok! 🥹” Kardashian wrote in her caption alongside snaps of True posing in her school uniform.

“Next it will be prom 😫😩,” the Good American founder added.

