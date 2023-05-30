Khloé Kardashian Shares First Photos of Son Tatum and Daughter True Since Revealing His Name

Khloé Kardashian shared some sweet moments between son Tatum and big sister True on Instagram Tuesday morning

Updated on May 30, 2023 01:15 PM
Khloé Kardashian's little ones are forming a special bond.

The Good American co-founder shared sweet photos of son Tatum, 10 months, playing with daughter True, 5, on her Instagram Story Tuesday. The photos mark the first time The Kardashians star has shared pictures of the siblings since revealing her baby boy's name in the season 3 premiere.

True wears a purple Encanto nightgown with fuzzy rainbow slippers as she helps Tatum stand up, holding the bars of a railing in front of them. Tatum wears a light gray onesie as he looks up at his big sister, then crouches down next to her.

Elsewhere in the premiere of The Kardashians third season, the newly minted mom of two admitted that relying on a surrogate to welcome her second baby with  Tristan Thompson was "hard for me" while chatting with sister Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick.

The SKIMS co-founder, 42, noted that Khloé "had a really hard time accepting the whole process."

Khloé went on to admit that she felt less connected to her newborn son than she did to daughter True after she was born.

"It's a mindf---. It's really the weirdest thing," Khloé said.

Khloé and Thompson started dating in 2016 and welcomed daughter True in 2018. They split in June 2021 before reuniting. Khloé then ended her romantic relationship with the sportsman in January 2021.

Thompson is also dad to son Theo, 16 months, with Maralee Nichols and son Prince, 6, with ex Jordan Craig.

Earlier this month, Khloé slammed fans for speculating that the pair are back together in a comment on Instagram, calling the whole thing "exhausting."

"Stop pushing this narrative. It's tiring," Khloé wrote in response to a fan page screenshot from celebrity gossip account Deux Moi that read, "Kim supporting Tristan at the Lakers game… what is going on?"

Season 3 of The Kardashians is now streaming on Hulu.

