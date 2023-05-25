Khloé Kardashian Rents Out Theater, Treats Daughter and Cousins to 'Little Mermaid' Screening

Khloé Kardashian is sharing another part of her world.

On Monday, the Good American co-founder, 38, booked an entire theater at Cinepolis USA so her daughter True, 5, and her cousins could watch Disney's newest movie, The Little Mermaid. Posting several Instagram Stories, the reality TV star shared a few glimpses into her stacked event.

The lobby of the theater was filled with Little Mermaid balloons and stuffed animals of fan-favorite characters such as Flounder and Sebastian. Kardashian even decked out the screening with Little Mermaid-themed toys like the new Disney Little Mermaid LEGO sets, dolls featuring Ariel actress Halle Bailey's likeness and Little Mermaid-inspired Mickey Mouse ears.

As the screening began, Kardashian captured the moment that her daughter True and a friend saw the Mermaid-themed spread for the first time on her Instagram Story. Dressed in a T-shirt featuring her aunt Kylie Kardashian, the girls stared with their mouths open.

"I wish I caught the screams after this moment @disneylittlemermaid," Kardashian wrote across the video.

Dream Kardashian and True Thompson.

"What an incredible evening!! We were lucky enough to be able to see @disneylittlemermaid tonight," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum captioned a post on her Instagram Story. "We took as many of our tribe as we could! Decked out the theatre at @cinepolisusa and belted our little hearts out."

"You have no idea how special tonight was! @hallebailey you are absolute perfection! Thank you! Everyone in the movie was pure magic! @melissamccarthy always does something to me! Bravo to everyone! 🤍🤍"



Khloe Kardashian The Little Mermaid.

Although her son didn't seem to be in attendance, Kardashian finally revealed his name on Thursday's season premiere of her family's Hulu show, The Kardashians. While attending sister Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila event, James Corden asked Kardashian about what's new with her.

During the scene, the mom of two talked about her new arrival and shareed her baby's name, Tatum. She went on to say, “Naming a human is really hard.”



Kardashian stopped by The Jennifer Hudson Show in April, where she confirmed that her son's name starts with a T.

When host Jennifer Hudson asked Kardashian — who shares her son and True with Tristan Thompson — if she named her baby yet, the reality star played coy, stating, "Yes, he's named. But I haven't announced it yet."

"He was delivered via surrogate, or the stork I like to say, and at first, I did not know what I was going to name him," Kardashian explained. "I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit, and so at first, he didn't have a name."