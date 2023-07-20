Khloé Kardashian Says 'Society Gave Me Insecurities' as She Addresses Body Confidence on TV: 'I've Been Torn Apart'

The reality star talks about how growing up in the public eye made her feel "not good enough"

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Published on July 20, 2023 12:00AM EDT
Khloe Kardashian Hulu's 'The Kardashians' FYC event, Disney FYC Fest, Los Angeles, California, USA - 06 Jun 2023
Khloé Kardashian says she felt "not good enough" when compared to her sisters. Photo:

Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Disney Television/Shutterstock

Khloé Kardashian has never been one to mince words.

And on episode 9 of the Hulu reality series The Kardashians, Khloé, 39, is tackling the insecurities she says she developed under while in the public eye.

“Society gave me insecurities,” she tells sisters Koutney Kardashian Barker, 44, and Kylie Jenner, 25, during a visit to Kourtney’s home in the new episode, out Thursday.

Looking back on her early days of fame, the youngest Kardashian sister says she “accumulated all of [my insecurities] from other people. [Back then] I had the most confidence, I was chubby and in a skin-tight body-con dress.”

TV personality Khloe Kardashian attends Cosmopolitan's 50th Birthday Celebration at Ysabel on October 12, 2015 in West Hollywood, California.
Khloé Kardashian attends an event in 2015.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

And although Koutney is quick to point out that she didn’t think Khloe was “chubby,” Khloé brings up how it felt to be heavily criticized by the press in those early public appearances.

“[I’ve] been torn apart the minute I gone on tv,” she says, bringing up how she “didn’t look like [my] sisters so therefore, it's not good enough.” 

Khloé admits to changing her look in response to the critiques from the public — and from her mother, Kris Jenner, whom Khloé has said made negative comments about her needing a nose job when she was only nine years old. 

“I had a nose job and there's people still constantly bullying you. So which one is it?” 

Ultimately, Khloé said she realized, “You have to do things for yourself.”

“Still, growing up in front of a camera, growing and evolving, and it’s unfair to put so much pressure on people,” says Khloé, who was 23 when Keeping Up with the Kardashians first premiered on E!. “I think we’re all just trying to do the best we can.”

The Kardashians, Hulu, Season 3
New episodes of The Kardashians premiere Thursdays on Hulu.

Courtesy of Hulu

Of utmost importance for Khloé — who shares daughter True Thompson, 5, and son Tatum, who turns 1 next month, with ex Tristan Thompson— is protecting her children, and her nieces and nephews, from the same scrutiny she and her siblings endured.

“I don’t want our kids to have those insecurities,” she says.

It’s not the first time Khloé has addressed how cruel comments have impacted her self-esteem.

She commented on a TikTok video defending her appearance, writing, “I don't want anyone to kiss my ass. I'm not asking for that. But what I am asking for is for people to realize just what articles like this does to someone's soul and confidence."

She continued, "I am so very grateful and appreciative of anyone who stands up to bullying or people writing story's [sic] simply for clickbait. Defending someone, Especially when we don't know one another makes [my] heart happy. That's the person I am. I like to defend what is right. Thank you everyone for you [sic] sweet comments.”



