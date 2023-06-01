Khloé Kardashian Says She Thought Her Melanoma Spot Was a Zit (Exclusive)

Khloé Kardashian gets a biopsy for a spot on her face in the latest episode of 'The Kardashians'

Published on June 1, 2023 12:05 AM
Khloe Kardashian. Photo: Hulu

Khloé Kardashian figured a spot on her face was an ordinary blemish, but decided to be cautious and get a biopsy — and it turned out to be melanoma.

Kardashian, 38, and her family grapple with the implications of the diagnosis during the latest episode of The Kardashians.

"Khloé has a little bit of a history with melanoma and cancerous lesions, so this on her face is very concerning to me," Kris Jenner, 67, says to Kylie Jenner, 25, during the episode.

Kylie responds that her older sister had "this little bump and she was trying to remove it, and she's like, 'it just won't go away,' so to find out it's melanoma is obviously really scary and I just hope that everything's gonna be okay."

For 7-8 months, the spot hadn't disappeared, so Kardashian decided to have it tested. "I have done one biopsy on this bump that I just assumed was a zit, turns out it's not a zit," she says during the episode. "It’s melanoma and for my age, it’s incredibly rare." Per the Skin Cancer Foundation, melanoma is one of the three major types of skin cancer.

"Melanoma is deadly," Khloé had said in a trailer for the show. "This is way more serious than I anticipated it to be."

Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Had Skin Cancer Removed from Her Face. https://www.instagram.com/khloekardashian/
Khloe Kardashian. Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The Good American founder goes on to explain that she had the spot tested a second time, "it's scary waiting for results," she says, and if the findings confirm it's skin cancer, she will have to go to a plastic surgeon to have the spot removed as well as additional tissue around the lesion.

RELATED:  Khloé Kardashian Says Her Face Scar Has Been 'Healing So Wonderfully' After Cancer Scare

"It's scary to hear she could have skin cancer and I am worried for her," Kourtney Kardashian says in the episode. She then encourages her sister to share her problems with the family more often. "Khloé definitely keeps her problems to herself," she says.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Says She's 'Totally OK' After Removal of Facial Tumor

Khloé had already shared the news with her fans in October, prior to the episode airing, and kept worried fans updated via social media when she had the tumor removed.

Season 3 of The Kardashians is now streaming on Hulu.

