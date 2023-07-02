Khloé Kardashian Says She Hates Being in Her 30s: ‘Worst Decade Ever’

The Good American founder reflected on the past decade after celebrating her 39th birthday last week

By Escher Walcott
Published on July 2, 2023 08:30AM EDT
Khloe Kardashian says she âhatesâ being in her 30s: âWorst Decade Everâ
Khloe Kardashian posts 39th birthday gifts to Instagram . Photo:

Chris Millard/Warner Bros, Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian is ready to leave her 30s behind!

The Kardashians star — who turned 39 last week — described her 30s as “the worst decade ever” as she shared some sparkly birthday gifts and a very cheeky birthday card in a video on her Instagram Story on Saturday.

“I don't love showing all my gifts because I think it's sort of obnoxious, but this one was too funny,” Kardashian said in the clip, before sharing a brutally honest take on the past nine years: “I hate being in my 30s, I think it's the worst decade ever.”

She then showcased a birthday card from a pal which had the number 39 printed in bold black letters, a plus sign, and a hand holding up the middle finger, and added: “And I cannot wait to be in my 40s. So, this card, Alexa I don’t know where you found this… but it's genius."

Khloe Kardashian says she âhatesâ being in her 30s: âWorst Decade Everâ
The Hulu star received a cheeky card and sparkly gifts for her 39th birthday.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian also received an array of embellished gifts from her friend, which included a passport, a selection of pens, and hair clasps with the words ‘Bunny’, ‘1984’ and ‘365 days’ inscribed in pink gems. “And then all these clips. My mom calls me ‘Bunny’,” she explained. “And then I have 365 — now less — days until I’m 40. My lovely year I was born.”

“My little pens that I love so and then, look how gorgeous this passport holder is!,” the reality star marveled, before adding, “A girl loves her sparkle!”

Khloe Kardashian says she âhatesâ being in her 30s: âWorst Decade Everâ
Khloe Kardashian Instagram Story of a birthday gift.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian also posted a photo of another cheeky birthday gift - a T-shirt printed with her infamous 2007 mugshot and a Parental Advisory label added underneath. A camera and some film were also seen placed on top of the piece of clothing. Other photos shared showed the star receiving huge bouquets of flowers from loved ones, as well as chocolate and candy treats. 

The honest birthday post comes after the star of The Kardashians celebrated her 39th birthday last Tuesday, and received a series of tributes from family members, including her mom, Kris Jenner.

Jenner, 67, shared a video on Instagram featuring several sweet moments of her daughter over the years. The clip was accompanied by a heartfelt caption, where Kris, 67, gushed about her "smart, strong, talented, beautiful" daughter.

Khloe Kardashian says she âhatesâ being in her 30s: âWorst Decade Everâ
Khloé also received giant bouquets of flowers on her birthday last week.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful bunny @khloekardashian!!!! Khloé you are the sunshine of my life… You are the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister, auntie, best friend, neighbor, and such a huge part of my heart!!!!!" she began. "You are so smart, strong, talented, beautiful inside and out, kind, sweet, thoughtful, creative, funny, and witty.

"You are the best chef, best party planner, best organizer, and you are the auntie and mommy that everyone wants to be with!!! You are the one that celebrates all of us."

Related Articles
Meri Brown
Meri Brown Reveals She Is 'Still Learning' to Trust Herself After Kody Brown Split
Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Vacations with Boyfriend David Woolley
Christine Brown Shares 'Sweet' Note She Received from a Flight Attendant After Kody Brown Split
Emily Maynard Johnson Watches Daughter Ricki Get Her First Tattoo on Her 18th Birthday
Emily Maynard Johnson Watches Daughter Ricki Get Her First Tattoo on Her 18th Birthday
Alexa Lemieux and Brennon Lemieux are seen on April 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
'Love Is Blind' Couple Alexa and Brennon Lemieux Celebrate Second Wedding Anniversary with Romantic Throwback
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Machine Gun Kelly in concert at The Kia Forum
Kourtney Kardashian Officially Changes Name to Barker on Driver's License: ‘Say My Name’
Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner
Khloé Kardashian Teases Kris Jenner After She ‘Tried to Give Me $300’ for In-N-Out Order
William Daniels anniversary
William and Bonnie Daniels Toast Their Anniversary by Recreating First Date from 75 Years Ago (Exclusive)
Amy Duggar King Recalls Being 'Very Bold' When Confronting Josh Duggar About Inappropriately Touching His Sisters
Amy Duggar King Recalls Being 'Very Bold' When Confronting Josh Duggar About Inappropriately Touching His Sisters
Shauna Rae Celebrates 24th Birthday In Nature with 'Love, Positivity and Support' Surrounding HerShauna Rae Celebrates 24th Birthday In Nature with 'Love, Positivity and Support' Surrounding Her
Shauna Rae Celebrates 24th Birthday in Nature with 'Love, Positivity and Support' Surrounding Her
Carson Daly on the TODAY Show
Carson Daly Didn't Want a Big 50th Birthday Party: 'I Really Tried to Hide' (Exclusive)
Cast of "Vanderpump Rules" arrive to the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards
Raise Your Glasses High! A New 'Vanderpump Rules' Spinoff Is in the Works on Bravo
Taylor Armstrong
Taylor Armstrong Opens Up About Being Bisexual, Including Her 5-Year Relationship with a Woman
heather dubrow and taylor armstrong
'RHOC': Tamra and Shannon Down Tequila Shots to 'New Beginnings' as a Feud Brews Between Heather and Taylor
Kim Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Accuses Kim of Having No 'Loyalty' as Tensions Brew Over Fashion Show: 'So Intolerable'
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Kim Kardashian Cries and Pleads She'd 'Do Anything' to Get Back the Kanye West She Married
Kim Kardashian attends the 2023 TIME100 Gala
Kim Kardashian Goes All Out for 'Important' License Photo at the DMV — Complete with Lighting and Glam Squad