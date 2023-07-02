Khloé Kardashian Says She Hates Being in Her 30s: ‘Worst Decade Ever’

Khloé Kardashian is ready to leave her 30s behind!



The Kardashians star — who turned 39 last week — described her 30s as “the worst decade ever” as she shared some sparkly birthday gifts and a very cheeky birthday card in a video on her Instagram Story on Saturday.

“I don't love showing all my gifts because I think it's sort of obnoxious, but this one was too funny,” Kardashian said in the clip, before sharing a brutally honest take on the past nine years: “I hate being in my 30s, I think it's the worst decade ever.”

She then showcased a birthday card from a pal which had the number 39 printed in bold black letters, a plus sign, and a hand holding up the middle finger, and added: “And I cannot wait to be in my 40s. So, this card, Alexa I don’t know where you found this… but it's genius."

The Hulu star received a cheeky card and sparkly gifts for her 39th birthday. Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian also received an array of embellished gifts from her friend, which included a passport, a selection of pens, and hair clasps with the words ‘Bunny’, ‘1984’ and ‘365 days’ inscribed in pink gems. “And then all these clips. My mom calls me ‘Bunny’,” she explained. “And then I have 365 — now less — days until I’m 40. My lovely year I was born.”

“My little pens that I love so and then, look how gorgeous this passport holder is!,” the reality star marveled, before adding, “A girl loves her sparkle!”

Khloe Kardashian Instagram Story of a birthday gift. Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian also posted a photo of another cheeky birthday gift - a T-shirt printed with her infamous 2007 mugshot and a Parental Advisory label added underneath. A camera and some film were also seen placed on top of the piece of clothing. Other photos shared showed the star receiving huge bouquets of flowers from loved ones, as well as chocolate and candy treats.

The honest birthday post comes after the star of The Kardashians celebrated her 39th birthday last Tuesday, and received a series of tributes from family members, including her mom, Kris Jenner.

Jenner, 67, shared a video on Instagram featuring several sweet moments of her daughter over the years. The clip was accompanied by a heartfelt caption, where Kris, 67, gushed about her "smart, strong, talented, beautiful" daughter.



Khloé also received giant bouquets of flowers on her birthday last week. Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

"Happy birthday to my beautiful bunny @khloekardashian!!!! Khloé you are the sunshine of my life… You are the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister, auntie, best friend, neighbor, and such a huge part of my heart!!!!!" she began. "You are so smart, strong, talented, beautiful inside and out, kind, sweet, thoughtful, creative, funny, and witty.

"You are the best chef, best party planner, best organizer, and you are the auntie and mommy that everyone wants to be with!!! You are the one that celebrates all of us."

