Khloé Kardashian Jokes She’s ‘Not OK’ as Daughter True Heads to Kindergarten: ‘Next It Will Be Prom’

Khloé Kardashian is not OK!



The Kardashians star, 39, posted a carousel of photos and video documenting her daughter True, 5, on her first day at Kindergarten on Instagram Tuesday and revealed she was struggling with her emotions.

“🤍🩵💜🩷Kindergarten 🤍🩵💜🩷 For anyone wondering, no I’m not ok! 🥹” Kardashian wrote in her caption alongside snaps of True posing in her school uniform.

“Next it will be prom 😫😩,” the Good American founder added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

True started her first day at Kindergarten on Tuesday. Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

In Kardashian's photos, True smiled as she stood with her hand on her hip in front of a giant notebook poster with the words, ‘First Day of Kindergarten’ displayed, surrounded by pastel-colored balloons and large inflatable pencils.

The 5-year-old appeared in happy spirits and ready for school in the snaps, and despite feeling emotional about True's milestone, in other photos from the carousel, the reality star was all smiles when she posed with True in front of the same background.

Kardashian took photos with True to capture the special moment. Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Later photos from the carousel showed a blonde Kardashian knelt down beside True, who perched on her lap. The mom of two also posted a clip of the kindergarten-themed poster behind them, giving fans a closer look at the display.

“So sweet 😍😍😍😍,” Kardashian’s close friend La La Anthony responded in the comment section. “What a punkin'!! Congrats True!!!!!” Carnie Wilson wrote. “Time flies Khloe 😭🥲! Too adorable 💕” Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shereé Whitfield added.

Kardashian shares daughter True and 1-year-old son Tatum with ex Tristan Thompson.

Her post with her oldest comes days after she shared new photos of her with her “cubs”, referring to her two kids, on Instagram.

“🐻🐻Mommy’s cubs 🐼🐼,” Kardashian wrote in her caption alongside the cute snaps.

In the first photo, she pouted to the camera as Tatum sat on her lap and True grinned beside them. The 5-year-old had her arms wrapped sweetly around her baby brother.

Kardashian and True smiled in the following snap as they leaned their heads against each other’s. Kardashian had her arm around Tatum this time, as he sat in between them.

“I just can’t handle it!!!!! You with Tristan Jr & Rob Jr.,” sister Kim Kardashian wrote in the comment section, referring to her nephew’s resemblance to his uncle Rob. “Nope, can’t deal 🥰♥️💕,” Kardashian’s pal Natalie Halcro added.

