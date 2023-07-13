Khloé Kardashian Says Brother Rob Is the 'Best Dad I Know' as She Praises His Parenting of Daughter Dream

Khloé Kardashian reflects on her close relationship with brother Rob and niece Dream

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 13, 2023 01:29PM EDT
Khloe Kardashian Posts Cute Photo with Niece Dream: âSuch A Loveâ
Photo: Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Khloé Kardashian loves lending a helping hand so brother Rob Kardashian can thrive as a dad.

In a scene from the season 3 finale of The Kardashians, the Good American co-founder, 39, FaceTimes with her brother to plan for Dream's butterfly-themed 6th birthday party, with Rob explaining a list of details Dream wrote out for him.

In a confessional, Khloé explains, "Dream is my niece. Dream is Rob's daughter and she is the cutest little thing ever. I am helping Rob plan Dream's birthday. Dream is going to turn 6, I can't believe she's going to be 6."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

rob kardashian, dream kardashian
rob kardashian/instagram

"Rob does such an incredible job with her and I'm just there to help whenever he needs. Rob and I are crazy close, I mean we've always been. But you know, I do not have a relationship with Dream's mom. It's hard to have a relationship with someone when they sue you for hundreds of millions of dollars."

When a producer asks if Rob might ever return to the show — having been largely absent from the family's television endeavors since 2016 — Khloé felt confident "Rob would come back to the show."

"He talks about it a lot. He does. But I do know Rob has been through a lot personally," she notes. "But he's literally the best dad I know and I'm so proud of him for that. I know that he's just feeling really good about himself and I'm happy for him. I have faith that soon he'll be back on the show."

Rob Kardashian
kim kardashian/instagram

In March, a source close to the family told PEOPLE that Khloé has an especially close relationship with her niece, whom is often photographed with her daughter.

"True and Dream are best friends and love being together and that's the main reason why Khloé's with them so much," the source said. "Aunt Khloé loves to be good to Dream and is always happy to take her. They're very close."

Related Articles
Brie Bella attends Brie and Nikki Bella's live edition of SiriusXM's The Bellas Podcast
Brie Bella Says Raising a Toddler is Tougher Than Wrestling: ‘There's No 1, 2, 3, Tap’ (Exclusive)
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Baby Bump in Black Cut-Out Swimsuit and Leopard Print Bikini as She Enjoys Dip in the Ocean
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Black Cut-Out Swimsuit on Hawaii Beach Day
naomi osaka nursery
Naomi Osaka Shares First Look at Baby Daughter Shai's 'Peaceful and Serene' Nursery (Exclusive)
kourtney kardashian bump
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Bares Her Bump in Pink One-Piece While on Vacation: 'Aloha'
SUNNY HOSTIN
Sunny Hostin Discourages Daughter, 17, from Wearing Crop Tops Because of ‘Nasty Men’ Sexualizing Her
Khloe Kardashian and Blac Chyna
Khloé Kardashian Sees No Path Forward with Blac Chyna: It's 'Hard' to Create One 'When They Sue You'
Khloe Kardashian, Dream Good American
Khloé Kardashian Shares Photo of Niece 'Dreamy Dream' as She Helps Out at Good American Store
Khloe Kardashian / Rob Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Teases Rob Will Rejoin Family's Show 'Soon' and Says 'He Talks About It a Lot'
Clare Crawley Is Pregnant! 'The Bachelorette' Alum Expecting First Baby with Husband Ryan Dawkins
'The Bachelorette' 's Clare Crawley Expecting First Baby with Husband Ryan Dawkins: 'Miracles Happen'
Naomi Osaka and YBN Cordae attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Washington Wizards at Staples Center on December 01, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Naomi Osaka's Boyfriend Cordae Reveals Baby Daughter's Name While Performing
Alex Morgan with her daughter Charlie and Husband Servando Carrasco
Alex Morgan Says Being a Mom Has Actually Upped Her Soccer Game — Here's Why (Exclusive)
Milania Giudice Used Nutritionist to Help Lose 40 lbs. After Mom and Sisters 'Jabs' About Her Weight https://www.instagram.com/p/CkJ6uAbJkE9/
Milania Giudice Used Nutritionist to Help Lose 40 Lbs. After Mom and Sisters' 'Jabs' About Her Weight
walker hayes taylor swift song
Walker Hayes Sings Song About Daughter Falling Asleep at 'Way Too Expensive' Taylor Swift Concert
Cardi B Kulture birthday
Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Poses with Pink $25K Birkin Bag on 5th Birthday: 'My Pretty Princess'
Ricky Martin Enjoys 'Bonding Time' with Teen Twins Matteo and Valentino amid Divorce from Jwan Yosef
Ricky Martin Enjoys 'Bonding Time' with Teen Twins Matteo and Valentino amid Divorce from Jwan Yosef
tom brady family vacation
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photos of His Riverside Family Vacation with All 3 Kids