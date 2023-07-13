Khloé Kardashian Says Brother Rob Is the 'Best Dad I Know' as She Praises His Parenting of Daughter Dream

Khloé Kardashian loves lending a helping hand so brother Rob Kardashian can thrive as a dad.



In a scene from the season 3 finale of The Kardashians, the Good American co-founder, 39, FaceTimes with her brother to plan for Dream's butterfly-themed 6th birthday party, with Rob explaining a list of details Dream wrote out for him.

In a confessional, Khloé explains, "Dream is my niece. Dream is Rob's daughter and she is the cutest little thing ever. I am helping Rob plan Dream's birthday. Dream is going to turn 6, I can't believe she's going to be 6."

rob kardashian/instagram

"Rob does such an incredible job with her and I'm just there to help whenever he needs. Rob and I are crazy close, I mean we've always been. But you know, I do not have a relationship with Dream's mom. It's hard to have a relationship with someone when they sue you for hundreds of millions of dollars."

When a producer asks if Rob might ever return to the show — having been largely absent from the family's television endeavors since 2016 — Khloé felt confident "Rob would come back to the show."

"He talks about it a lot. He does. But I do know Rob has been through a lot personally," she notes. "But he's literally the best dad I know and I'm so proud of him for that. I know that he's just feeling really good about himself and I'm happy for him. I have faith that soon he'll be back on the show."

kim kardashian/instagram

In March, a source close to the family told PEOPLE that Khloé has an especially close relationship with her niece, whom is often photographed with her daughter.

"True and Dream are best friends and love being together and that's the main reason why Khloé's with them so much," the source said. "Aunt Khloé loves to be good to Dream and is always happy to take her. They're very close."

