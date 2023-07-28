Khloé Kardashian Says Bonding with Son Tatum Has 'Definitely Gotten Easier' After Early Challenges

Khloé Kardashian is celebrating one of her greatest triumphs.

Looking back at her season during the season 3 finale of The Kardashians, the Good American co-founder, 39, celebrated the progress she's made with son Tatum.

"Bonding with Tatum has definitely gotten easier," the mom said, after revealing some of the struggles she faced with Tatum during his first few months.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

In a previous episode, Kardashian opened up about her experiences with the newborn while talking to mom Kris Jenner.

"Compare it to True and him, it’s a different experience," Kardashian admitted. "The connection ... took days with True. With him, it's taking months and we still don’t have a complete bond."

She admitted to feeling guilty about her struggles and said she questions “why isn’t it the same?"

The mom of two has also opened up about having to change his formula due to a sensitivity.

"The first couple months are really wild," she said with a laugh. "He sleeps until 4 a.m. every night right now and that's just a godsend because the beginning is really crazy."

Hulu

"You just forget how mind-boggling the beginning is, because no one would do it again and again if they remembered how torturous the beginning is," she shared in a confessional.

Jenner then talked with Kardashian about the struggles of surrogacy, with the momager telling her daughter that she needs to go easier on herself because every time she's over, the mom of two is doting on her kids.

"I wish I wasn't so critical of myself," Kardashian said as the episode cut to a confessional, "because I'm very kind to everyone else, I'm just not very kind to myself. But being a mom is truly one of, just the most magical experiences ever."