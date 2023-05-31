Khloé Kardashian Says 'Don't Worry' as Malika Haqq Urges Her to Deal with 'Traumatic Stuff' (Exclusive)

Khloé Kardashian has a heart-to-heart with longtime best friend Malika Haqq in an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE from the latest episode of 'The Kardashians'

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on May 31, 2023 12:03 PM

Khloé Kardashian's bestie is by her side through thick and thin.

In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE from the second episode of season 3 of The Kardashians, the Good American co-founder, 38, gets paid a visit from best friend Malika Haqq following the mom of two's surgery to remove melanoma from her face.

During the heart-to-heart, Haqq, 40, tells her longtime friend, "You have to deal with some of the traumatic stuff."

"What's the traumatic stuff?" Kardashian asks as she holds her bandaged cheek and tries to limit her mouth's movements.

Malika-Haqq-Khloe-Kardashian
Malika Haqq/Instagram

"I mean, maybe just being a single mom to two?" Haqq suggests, referring to Kardashian's two kids — son Tatum, 10 months, and daughter True, 5 — with Tristan Thompson. "Because that's a lot."

Kardashian admits that Haqq has a point, noting in her confessional, "I can block things out and just want to laugh things off. It's just how I cope with things. I never said it was healthy. I just said it's how I cope with things."

"It would probably be emotionally clearing and refreshing if you just had a good cry, like 'F---, I hate this place. I hate all these things that are going on.'"

"But what does that do after?" Kardashian says.

"You'll see after you finished. You have to try," she said.

"Oh my gosh, don't worry about me," Kardashian says before laughing. "Can't get me down."

"They keep trying. People keep trying. You can't take me out. I'm here to stay."

Season 3 of The Kardashians is now streaming on Hulu.

