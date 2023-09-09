Khloé Kardashian Receives Enormous Bouquet of Flowers for New Fabletics Line: 'Holy Holy Smokes!'

Fabletics is welcoming Khloé Kardashian to the family with flowers galore!

The Kardashians star, 39, showed off the enormous display of roses from the fitness clothing brand on her Instagram Story Friday.

“Holy holy smokes! What!” Kardashian wrote below the floral arrangement, alongside several exclamation points. She also thanked Don and Ginger Ressler, two of the Fabletics co-founders.

“Is this not to die?! Oh my gosh!” Kardashian exclaims in the clip. “This is from my new Fabletics family. Don and Ginger, you guys are so generous and this is so stunning!”

Khloé Kardashian's bouquet of roses. Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Zooming in to show the varying shades of pink and white blossoms, the Good American founder continued, “I am just going to sleep right by these flowers because I can't handle how spectacular they are!”

“Even Tatum loves them!” the mom of two joked, referring to the coos of her 13-month-old son. Kardashian shares son Tatum and daughter True, 5, with ex Tristan Thompson.

Along with the beautiful bouquet, Ginger shared a photo with Kardashian and other team members on Instagram to commemorate their new partnership.

“We are so excited for this @khloekardashian collaboration to launch! The team has been working really hard to make this happen!” Ginger wrote in the caption.

She continued, “I had the opportunity to meet and chat with Khloé and she is truly beautiful inside and out. A good soul, and a woman who supports other women. As a female business owner, it’s empowering to see women succeed! 💕.”

Kardashian commented on the post, “Go team!!! Truly you guys have the BEST team ever!!!! Im beyond honored to be apart of such an incredible community 🩵.”

Dubbed “The Khloé Edit,” Kardashian’s line of activewear dropped earlier this week and features stylish desert colors, including coral orange, sky blue, army green and more — all of which she models on the Fabletics website.

Kardashian described the collection to Vogue: “You’re trekking through this 150-degree desert but pushing through, and you don’t know what’s over that next sand dune. And then you go over and you see this Oasis and you’re just tranquil and serene, and you made it.”

She also shared why it was only natural for her to collaborate with Fabletics as an avid fitness advocate, “If I feel really cute in the gym, it really makes me want to go and work out. So I do think investing in good workout clothes motivates you.”

